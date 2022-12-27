Read full article on original website
ReliaQuest Notebook: Draft decisions coming soon?; Josh McCray 'really looks good'
TAMPA, Fla. — Expect news after the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Illinois football team is awaiting NFL Draft decisions from a few key players, but announcements on their future could come soon. Bret Bielema didn’t name specific names on Saturday inside the team hotel ahead of Monday’s bowl game against...
Bielema's coaching staff reconstruction underway: 'It's going to be fun to see who I go with'
TAMPA, Fla. — Bret Bielema will soon make his first coaching addition of the offseason. Sitting next to Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett, the Illinois head coach didn’t break news at Thursday’s ReliaQuest Bowl press conference. But Bielema certainly teased some upcoming news. “I’ll actually name...
Reaction: Illini land 4-star QB transfer Luke Altmyer
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss the impact of Illinois landing four-star Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer.
