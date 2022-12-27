ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono thanks outgoing council member

By By Todd Abeln
After 12 years on the Orono City Council, Aaron Printup said goodbye on Monday, Dec. 12 at the last meeting of 2022.

Printup, who did not run for re-election this past fall, was presented a plaque for his service from the city of Orono from Mayor Dennis Walsh and other council members at the end of that meeting.

To honor Printup, Walsh allowed Printup to conduct the meeting that last for just under three hours.

Printup served as a city council Member from 2011 to 2022. During that time he served on the Highway 12 Safety Coalition Committee, Housing Redevelopment Authority, Long Lake Fire Advisory Commission, Human Resources Committee and as Acting Mayor.

At the end of the meeting, Walsh presented Printup with the plaque thanking for the 12 years and read a resolution in appreciation for his distinguished services as a member of the Orono City Council.

The resolution read: “Be it Resolved that the City Council of the City of Orono does hereby express its sincere appreciation and thanks to Aaron Hale Printup for his distinguished service to the community and does also highly commend him for the manner in which he has carried out his duties and responsibilities.”

Council member Matt Johnson added, “Aaron thanks for your service.”

Prior to gaveling the meeting to a close, Printup said, “Thank you citizens of Orono, my family and friends. Its been a cool thing and the residents have been awesome and we will see you around.”

