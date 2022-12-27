Read full article on original website
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
ABC 15 News
What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?
Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — EDITOR'S NOTE: It was initially reported by authorities that four people had fallen into the lake, that number has since been corrected to three people. Three Chandler residents are dead after a group of people fell through ice frozen over Woods Canyon Lake, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
East Valley Tribune
Fatal Gilbert crash inspires condolences, donations
Condolences and money poured in for Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and his family following the deaths of his son and granddaughter in a two-vehicle accident in Gilbert. Cooper Lamb, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter, Elaine or Lainey, of San Tan Valley were both pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The dad’s fiancé Caroline Patten, the driver, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries four days after the Dec. 16 collision, officials said.
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
AZFamily
4,300 without power in Flagstaff; storm closures on NB I-17 near Lake Montezuma; SR-89A in Sedona
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two major freeways in northern Arizona are closed as a major winter storm hits the High Country, leaving thousands without power. According to Arizona Public Service (APS), more than 4,280 customers were without power due to an “unknown interference” hitting a major power line. While no specifics have been released, much of the area is experiencing severe weather, with downed lines and equipment damage being reported in other parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties.
Coconino County Deputies responded to reports of three people walking on a frozen lake who fell through the ice.
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
AZFamily
Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
AZFamily
Police identify man who died in north Phoenix crash; 3 others injured
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A two-car crash in north Phoenix sent four people to the hospital Monday night. One person later died. Around 7:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the report of a crash at 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place, in an area where Phoenix borders Glendale and Peoria. Crews arrived to find four adults, two from each car, with serious injuries. The three men and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital, where a man who was driving one of the cars was later pronounced dead. On Tuesday, they identified him as 61-year-old Ruben Garcia.
AZFamily
Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland
Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighters rescue puppy stuck in can of dog food
PHOENIX - Phoenix firefighters helped rescue a puppy after its head got stuck in a can of dog food on Monday. The small pup remained unhurt, and fire officials took to social media to applaud the rescue. "We are here to prevent harm and help everyone, furry friends included," officials...
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of torching ex-wife’s sports car in school parking lot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his ex-wife’s Chevy Camaro in a school parking lot just days before Christmas. Court documents state that 47-year-old Jose Beltran was seen on surveillance video parking across the street from a Valley school on Dec. 20. He carried a crate and a bucket onto the school parking lot and went to his ex-wife’s car. Authorities say Beltran then broke the passenger window and placed the crate and bucket inside the car. At that point, he apparently lit the Camaro on fire, started running across the street, getting into his truck and taking off, documents say.
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
