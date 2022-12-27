PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A two-car crash in north Phoenix sent four people to the hospital Monday night. One person later died. Around 7:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the report of a crash at 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place, in an area where Phoenix borders Glendale and Peoria. Crews arrived to find four adults, two from each car, with serious injuries. The three men and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital, where a man who was driving one of the cars was later pronounced dead. On Tuesday, they identified him as 61-year-old Ruben Garcia.

