Maple Plain approves 2023 tax levy

The city of Maple Plain approved its 2023 tax levy at its final meeting of the year on Monday, Dec. 19.

The council approved the final tax levy of $1,723,947, which is a 9.9 percent or $155,756 increase from 2022. The general fund levy accounts for $1,435,957 of that final levy and the debt service accounts for $287,990 of it.

The final levy is about $33,000 lower than the preliminary levy the council approved in September.

The council also approved the 2023 budget at $1,878,600, which is an $166,476 increase from 2022. Much of that increase is due to public safety in terms of police and fire services. The police budget is $683,971 - an increase of $50,577 - while the fire budget is $228,955, for an increase of $18,955.

In other council news, the council said goodbye to council member Caitlin Cahill who leaves the council after six years of service. Cahill did not run for re-election to the council in 2022.

Cahill served on the West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce, Pioneer Creek/Lake Sarah Watershed District, Personnel Committee and the Economic Development Authority.

“Its been wonderful working with you for six years,” council member John Fay said. “You came super prepared to each meeting, very collaborative. We didn’t always agree in the same direction on things but that’s OK. I think sometimes there might’ve been an opportunity where you swayed me to take a policy change and maybe quite possibility I did the same. I’m going to miss you and wish you exceptional luck going forward.”

Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske added, “You’ve been a valuable asset to the council, residents and businesses of Maple Plain these past six years. Maple Plain is truly a better place because of you, so thank you for you service.”

Cahill wrapped up the meeting by saying, “I’m definitely grateful for these past six years and the opportunity to serve and not just the opportunity to serve the community but to serve with all of you. We didn’t always agree and that’s the beautiful thing of this group. We all bring really good perspectives and we weren’t afraid to share them because of the mutual respect we had. Its been a pleasure to serve this community. Thank you, I don’t think I can adequately sum up these past six but thank you to all.”