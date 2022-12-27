Westonka siblings scale mountain in Africa

A trio of Westonka siblings successfully hiked to the third highest peak on Mt. Kenya, the second tallest mountain in Africa, on Dec. 9. Mound Westonka High School sophomore Matthew Mobagi, MWHS eighth grader Valerie Mobagi and Grandview Middle School fifth grader Natalia Mobagi participated in a five-day climb with their family, which included an ascent to the Lenana Point peak.

The Lenana Point peak is at an altitude of 16,355 feet above sea level but, though grueling and treacherous to reach, does not require a lot of technical mountain-climbing skills. The other two peaks, at over 17,000 feet above sea level, require significant technical mountain climbing skills and therefore are open to expert mountain climbers only.

For comparison, the Lenana Point peak is at least 2,000 feet above the highest point in the lower 48 states–you must go to the mountains in Alaska to find a higher point in the United States. Closer to home, the highest point in Minnesota is just 2,300 feet above sea level, while Mound is a mere 830 feet above sea level.

The climb took the Mobagi family three days of ascent and two days of descent through a dense rainforest, which gave way to a beautiful moorland, steep cliffs, many valleys and rivers, a glacier and treacherous near-vertical climbs that were nothing but rocks and loose sand. The family spent the first night at a camp at 8,600 feet above sea level. The second day, they hiked six miles to a camp at 10,800 feet above sea level. While at this camp, they hiked another two miles to a higher altitude (12,045 feet) to acclimate to the low oxygen levels at high altitudes and then came back to camp for the night.

The next day they hiked 10 miles to another camp where they spent the third night at 13,300 feet above sea level. The following morning, they spent five hours hiking the four miles to the peak at 16,355 feet above sea level. After spending about an hour at the top, they began their descent and arrived back at camp late in the afternoon. The remaining descent was a 10-mile hike to the second camp and another six-mile hike to the point where they met their driver, who brought them to Nakuru, the city where Valerie and Matthew were born and the place that the family calls their other home.

Valerie said the hike was extremely hard, especially with altitude sickness. She said, “Every night we slept in campgrounds with other hikers. The rooms had several bunk beds and were extremely cold! I would go to bed in all my winter gear.”

Regardless of the negatives, the views were more than worth it, according to Valerie. “The sun glistening on the mountain was a highlight every morning, and as we hiked, we also passed fresh water rivers where we would refill our bottles,” Valerie said. Along with all the hiking, some life-long lessons were taught. “I learned to take the hike one step at a time, which you can apply to anything in life,” she added. “This hike was a big challenge, but I am glad I overcame it.”

The children’s father, Gerald Mobagi Keraro, noted that Natalia could very well be the youngest American to reach Lenana Point. The family met another American family at one of the ascent camps, who believed the 13-year-old boy with them would be the youngest American to reach the top. Unfortunately, bad weather and altitude sickness prevented that family from reaching the summit, so Gerald believes that honor now belongs to Natalia.