Mound levy rises alongside property values

The Mound City Council approved a 5 percent levy increase for 2023 at its meeting on Dec. 13. That figure is driven by operating and capital expenditures, investments in infrastructure, and a need to adequately fund capital reserve funding, according to city leaders.

The levy total amounts to just under $7 million and the total budget approved for 2023 was $14.8 million. Nearly half the city’s revenue comes from the levy with the rest coming from utility bill receipts, state aid, and other city fees.

Catherine Pausche, administrative services director, informed the council that the city lost $144,000 in local government aid (LGA) in 2022 as a result of a 30 percent increase in taxable market value, which is equivalent to 2 percent of the levy. The LGA shortfall will now be made up by a reduction in capital reserve funding.

The capital reserve fund concept was adopted in 2018 with the goal to fund utility fund deficits in order to moderate increases to utility rates in the short term and to reduce future reliance on bonding and special assessments for the next round of street projects starting in 2025.

One way that the city has tried to cut costs is through full time staffing reductions. Since 2008, the city has cut the number of full-time employees by over 25 percent. According to Pausche, the city’s payroll and benefits were higher in 2008 than they will be in 2023.

Regarding utility rates, Pausche noted that water rates have been frozen for the last five years (since 2018). The council voted for a 3 percent increase to water and a 3 percent increase to sewer, which will increase total monthly utility bills by about $3 per month.

In addition, Pausche pointed out that the city’s water infrastructure system, now over 30 years old, is a looming issue. The current capital improvement plan calls for $8.9 million in spending for 2023-2025, not including any water treatment improvements.

The council also heard a report of findings on Harrison Bay stormwater management facilities and practices from Bob Bean, water resource engineer with Bolton and Menk. Residents along Harrison Bay have claimed that the Commerce Boulevard outfall has resulted in excessive sedimentation in the bay and a lack of navigability, and requested that the city look into the issue. The purpose of Bean’s investigation was to examine the general performance of stormwater runoff treatment facilities upstream of the outfall from Commerce Boulevard, management of the city-owned treatment facilities and outfalls servicing all of Harrison Bay, also, the impact of various factors on the condition of Harrison Bay.

Bean concluded that eutrophication (nutrient loading) is a natural process, but in Harrison Bay the process is likely being hastened due to several contributors, including human impacts and biological contributors. He noted that many of the potential factors contributing to the eutrophication process are outside the city’s control or jurisdiction.

Bean pointed out that Harrison Bay has a history of alterations by residents, and he believes that the issue with navigability in Harrison Bay is most likely due to the eutrophication process trying to return the bay to its natural state combined with extremely low water levels. He noted that the city is meeting maintenance requirements per the City’s Municipal Separate Storm System (MS4) permit and explained that additional treatment facilities are not feasible at Commerce Boulevard. The full report can be found on the city’s website.

Another agenda item for the council was a discussion on the Northland Real Estate Group purchase agreement. The council denied Northland Real Estate Group’s proposal for an apartment complex on the eastern shore of Lake Langdon in April and again in September, yet council members heard at their latest meeting that the contract language suggests the city is still obligated to sell three parcels of city land.

The purchase agreement was provided by the buyer and the council was led to believe by its attorney that, if approvals were not reached, the contract would expire naturally; however, the city was recently advised by its attorney and another law firm that the purchase agreement is binding. Both recommended the city proceed with closing on the sale of the property to avoid being sued. Following a lengthy discussion, the council determined that it would not close on the property and would seek legal recourse instead. The city also plans to seek new legal counsel going forward.

In other news, the council agreed to partner with the Harrison Bay Association on a rain barrel project. Residents will be able to purchase rain barrels at a discount to collect stormwater from their roof to use in landscaping. An event will be held in the spring for residents to pick up their rain barrel and learn more about landscaping for clean water and water conservation.