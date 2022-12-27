Orono schools approve 2023 property tax levy

The Orono School Board approved its final property tax levy for 2023 at the final meeting of the year.

On Monday, Dec. 12, the board approved a total property tax levy of $20,587,037.77, which is an increase of $887,106 from 2022.

That increase includes the renewal of the technology levy voters approved in November. The total levy increase for 2023 is $644,001, or a 3.23 percent increase from 2022 because the Community Service Fund levy is decreasing by $22,561 and the debt service fund levy will decreased by $220,544.

“The general fund budget is balanced, which means our revenues don’t exceed our expenditures,” Orono finance director Jim Westrum told the board.

During the Truth and Taxation public hearing, Westrum laid out how schools are able to raise revenue and noted school districts options are limited.

“Education funding is highly regulated,” Westrum said. “The Minnesota Department of Education really doesn’t give school boards a lot of leeway or authority in generating revenue. Much of our revenue is either a formula that is determined by the Legislature or we need to seek a partnership with our community.”

Westrum presented to the board a total budget of around $60 million, with about $39 million of that going to employee wages and benefits.

In addition to presenting the levy to the board, Westrum told the board that the Orono School District earned a Double A2 bond rating, which is one of the highest that are given to districts.

“The district has a really strong financial position,” he said. “We have one of the higher ratings from the bond rating companies.”

Westrum also presented to the board with a facilities needs assessment by WOLD Architects and Engineers. The complete findings were presented to the board in a work session on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but Westrum highlighted the key points at the most recent meeting.

The highlights include that the district has 685,000 square feet in eight buildings, with an estimated replacement value of $226 million; facility maintenance is critical and well-maintained facilities have components with useful lives ranging as long as 30 or more years; the assessment was comprehensive and included site, exterior, interior, accessibility, mechanical and electrical; and the assessment will provide the basis for facility maintenance planning and timing of improvements both in the near term (2 years) and longer term including: Long-Term Facility Maintenance (LTFM) prioritization, operations and other things.

In other board action, the board accepted the resignation due to retirement of Westrum, full-time Executive Director of Business Services at Orono Public Schools, effective Jan. 31, 2023.