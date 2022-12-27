Orono council OKs budget for next year

The city of Orono has a budget for 2023.

Along with approving the 2023 General Fund Budget, the council also approved the 2023 Tax Levy, the 2023 Special Revenue Fund Budgets, the 2023 Enterprise Budgets, the 2023 Fee Schedule, and the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

The council gave preliminary approval to all of those in September and not much as changed since that time.

Orono finance director Ron Olson presented to the council on Dec. 12 the 2023 preliminary tax levy, and that the property tax levy has six components. The first is the operating levy which is adopted to fund the General Fund Operating Budget and is increasing by $648,900 or 13 percent. The second part is the Facilities Levy, which is dedicated to construction and capital maintenance of city buildings, and which is remaining at the 2022 amount. The third is for the Pavement Management Levy that is needed to fund the city’s pavement maintenance plan and that is increasing by $100,000 or 11.1 percent. The levy for parks is being increased by $50,000 or 50 percent. The Community Investment levy is being established at $219,000 to pay for projects of citywide value. The final levy component is for the debt service of the city’s outstanding bonds which is $1,002,000.

The levy was approved for $8,387,000 an $1,442,220 or 20.7 percent increase.

“What is driving our budget this year? Inflation is driving our budget,” Olson said.

Olson told the council that adoption of the levy will result in a decrease in the city’s tax rate from 16.820 percent to 16.567 percent. and that Orono has one of the lowest tax rates in Hennepin County (ranking 40 of 45 cities). He continued, using the new tax rate and assuming no change in a property’s value, the city’s share of the property tax bill will be: a decrease of $28.52 (7.21 percent) on a home previously valued at $250,000; a decrease in tax of $54.07 (6.43 percent) on a $500,000 home; a $1,000,000 home will see a decrease of $132.01; and a $2,000,000 home will decrease $267.17 (6.69 percent).

The 2023 expenditure budget is $10,993,270, which is an increase of $1,011,392 (10.2 percent) over the 2022 budget. Olson said the that wages and benefits are driving most of that increase.

He pointed out that the police budget is increasing by $448,000 or 8.7 percent and fire services budget is increasing 57 percent or by $262,859, which is mostly because of hiring the city’s first-ever fire chief.

”That pretty much is due to wages,” Olson said. “It is one of the bigger increases. A lot of that increase has to do with wages and benefits. The general fund is the main operating fund of the city - it pays for police protection, fire protection, plowing the streets all of the bread and butter parts of the government comes out of the general fund.”

Along with approving the budgets for 2023, the council approved the 2023 rate fee schedule for water, sewer, stormwater, and recycling with a 2 percent increase to water, sewer, stormwater and a four percent increase for recycling.

Olson said the reason recycling is higher than the other rate fee increases is that Waste Management is raising rates by 4 percent, not the city.

Prior to approving everything, Mayor Dennis Walsh reminded residents that the city doesn’t put assessments on property for projects around the city, but that everything is budgeted every year for those improvements.

“Your getting the best value for government in this city as well as having everything funded,” Walsh said.