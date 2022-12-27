Independence approves 2023 budget

The city of Independence has a 2023 budget.

The Independence city council approved the 2023 General Fund Budget, the 2023 General Tax Levy, and the 2023 Pioneer/Sarah Creek Watershed Management Commission Tax Levy at the city’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The council approved the 2023 general fund budget of $3,313,823 which is an increase of $199,275 over the 2022 budget. When you add in the debt service the city has, the council approved a final 2023 final tax levy of $3,627,322, which is $197,950 or a 5.77 percent increase from 2022.

The tax rate calculates to 33.12 percent, which is less than the city target of 40 percent.

The city was able to reduce the tax rate due to increases in property values in Hennepin County this year.

“The important thing for the city this year is we saw significant increases in property valuations from 2022 for payable in 2023, and as a result of that there was the potential that the city could capture some of that market value increase,” Independence city administrator Mark Kaltsas said. “The city council for Independence has decided to not to capture quite a bit of that and we are actually reducing our tax rate from what we have historically held our rate at - by almost seven percent, so it’s a pretty significant decrease. What that translates to for taxpayers of Independence is, even with a Hennepin County increase of almost 3.5 percent, year over year almost half of the taxpayers of Independence are going to see a decrease on their overall tax bill which is really good considering the high, high increase in valuation.”

Some of the highlights of the 2023 general fund budget are: Wages and benefits for financial administration, building inspection and streets department increased 10 percent; police protection increased $165,223 or 12.57 from the 2022 budget; fire services increased $33,525 or 8.86 percent from the 2022 budget; streets increased $41,794 due to wage/benefit increase and a 5 percent increase in operating expenses and repairs and maintenance; capital outlay in public works was increased to $55,000 from 2022; capital transfers were budgeted at $99,855 for 2023, a decrease of $28,915 from the prior year; LMCIT Insurance and Workers Comp Insurance was budgeted with 5 percent increase over prior year.

“It’s good for the city that we were able to fully fund our police department and give them an substantial increase and give our staff an increase and continue to support our capital investment for equipment as well as our capital plan for streets and roads,” Kaltsas said.

In addition to approving the budget and tax levy, the council approved $67,736 for the Pioneer Sarah Creek Watershed tax levy. That is an increase of $3,226 or five percent from 2022.