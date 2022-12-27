Tuesday afternoon at 12:14, a complainant advised that a male driver had driven behind her vehicle, followed her to a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Kaufman Street, stumbled out, and attempted to open her locked door with her inside as he stated he needed help for his dog. The arriving officer observed the male get out of the driver’s side of a red car; unsteady on his feet walked toward another vehicle and began pulling on the door handle. They arrested Lesily Gene Goodman, 62, of Paris, who ignored the officer’s commands. They booked him for Resisting Arrest, Search, Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated third or more.

