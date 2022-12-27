Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 30)
Police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bonham with three occupants after spotting a defective brake light around 10:43 Thursday morning. A rear Passenger, Shellie Nicole Jumper, 47, of Paris, had an outstanding Possession of CS PG1>=1G<4G warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. They booked Jumper into the Paris Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 29)
State Board of Pardon and Parole notified Paris Police of a parolee in their office with an active warrant Wednesday afternoon at 1:07. Officers arrested Michael Anthony Feith, 61, of Arthur City, for a Parole Violation-Sex Offender Duty to Register Warrant. They transferred Feith to the Lamar County Jail. Devonica...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 28)
Tuesday afternoon at 12:14, a complainant advised that a male driver had driven behind her vehicle, followed her to a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Kaufman Street, stumbled out, and attempted to open her locked door with her inside as he stated he needed help for his dog. The arriving officer observed the male get out of the driver’s side of a red car; unsteady on his feet walked toward another vehicle and began pulling on the door handle. They arrested Lesily Gene Goodman, 62, of Paris, who ignored the officer’s commands. They booked him for Resisting Arrest, Search, Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated third or more.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Sheriff’s Department Earns “CART” Certification
On December 26, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received an exciting notification that Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has become the third CART in Texas, the 32nd in the United States to become certified. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in this law enforcement program for over ten years, with numerous children found and returned home.
easttexasradio.com
Missing Sulphur Springs Runaway Found
Sulphur Springs Police reported on their Facebook page that a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since reportedly running away from home had been found alive and well. They disclosed no other information about the incident.
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Beauru of Investigation have requested the...
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, Two Wounded in Idabel Restaurant Shooting
McCurtain County deputies and Idabel police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the Catfish King Restaurant in Idabel. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19- year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One died, another is in critical condition and has been taken to another hospital. The third was treated and released. the investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel PD, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI.
KXII.com
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
KTEN.com
Unexpected windfall for Fannin County agencies
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners Court is distributing just under $37,000 from unclaimed capital property credits across the county. Capital property credits are funds returned to customers by electric cooperatives. If unclaimed, counties can redistribute the funds. The Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
easttexasradio.com
Paris New Year’s Holiday Sanitation Schedule
Due to the New Year’s holiday, the Sanitation schedule is as follows:. We will start to pick up Monday January 2nd trash route on Tuesday, January 3rd and will continue our efforts through that week until we complete the route. Reminder: Due to the winter season, the Compost Site...
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced to 22 years for arson
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after he plead guilty to setting a home on fire. According to the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old David Darling plead guilty to arson intending to damage a habitation in November. A...
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
Gun Stolen In Ohio Found During I-30 Traffic Stop In Sulphur Springs, Texas
A gun reported stolen in Ohio was found during an I-30 traffic stop in Sulphur Springs, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio reported stopping the driver of a Cadillac Escalade for making an unsafe lane change while speeding on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126 (near College Street in Sulphur Springs) at 130 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments
The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Special Session
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse, Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Commissioners’ Court Will consider the Following...
KXII.com
Gordonville woman arrested for hit and run
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The driver of a hit and run is facing charges. Tabatha Tarpley, 23, out of Gordonville, reportedly hit a car while driving in the 1700 block of South Mirick. Denison officers said Tarpley left the scene before they arrived. She was arrested less than half a mile...
KXII.com
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
