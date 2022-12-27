Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Beauru of Investigation have requested the...
KXII.com
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
OSBI Investigating Homicide Involving Teenagers In McCurtain County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, Two Wounded in Idabel Restaurant Shooting
McCurtain County deputies and Idabel police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the Catfish King Restaurant in Idabel. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19- year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One died, another is in critical condition and has been taken to another hospital. The third was treated and released. the investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel PD, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI.
Como Man Jailed After Parking Lot Crash At Sheriff’s Office
Women’s Behavior Resulted In Misdemeanor Intoxication Arrests. A Como man was jailed Thursday after a parking lot crash at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. Women’s behavior on two separate calls in the past two days also resulted in misdemeanor intoxication arrests, according to arrest reports. Crash At Sheriff’s...
news9.com
Caught On Camera: Mountain Lion Spotted In Latimer County
Josh Smith shared these photos of the big cat on his property east of Hartshorne, Okla. They were taken just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation confirmed the photos were taken on Smith’s property. ODWC started keeping records of mountain lion sightings in 2002...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 30)
Police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bonham with three occupants after spotting a defective brake light around 10:43 Thursday morning. A rear Passenger, Shellie Nicole Jumper, 47, of Paris, had an outstanding Possession of CS PG1>=1G<4G warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. They booked Jumper into the Paris Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments
The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
KXII.com
Driver crashes through Durant business
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A Durant business is picking up the pieces today. Around 5 p.m. Thursday evening, a car crashed through one of its offices. The driver reportedly lost control of the car and slammed into the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance office off of 1st Avenue, next to Magnolia Cafe.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 29)
State Board of Pardon and Parole notified Paris Police of a parolee in their office with an active warrant Wednesday afternoon at 1:07. Officers arrested Michael Anthony Feith, 61, of Arthur City, for a Parole Violation-Sex Offender Duty to Register Warrant. They transferred Feith to the Lamar County Jail. Devonica...
KTEN.com
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 28)
Tuesday afternoon at 12:14, a complainant advised that a male driver had driven behind her vehicle, followed her to a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Kaufman Street, stumbled out, and attempted to open her locked door with her inside as he stated he needed help for his dog. The arriving officer observed the male get out of the driver’s side of a red car; unsteady on his feet walked toward another vehicle and began pulling on the door handle. They arrested Lesily Gene Goodman, 62, of Paris, who ignored the officer’s commands. They booked him for Resisting Arrest, Search, Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated third or more.
ktoy1047.com
Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance
Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
easttexasradio.com
Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID Update
The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows no fatalities but 142 active cases of the virus. There were 27 positive PCR tests and 30 positive Antigen tests. However, many active instances and tests could be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Landline 911 Back Up and Running
The Sulphur Springs PD landline 911 system went down Thursday afternoon at about 4:30. Cell Phone access to 911 was not affected. All 911 systems are now up and running properly.
