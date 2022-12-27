ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs

A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning and advisory for Sweetwater County. The winter storm warning issued for east Sweetwater County will go into effect at 11 tonight and will go through Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. Residents can expect heavy and blowing snow with a total of 4-8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph during this storm.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Year in Review: Top Stories of 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Can you believe another year is coming to an end? It’s been a whirlwind for sure. Come take a walk down memory lane with us as we share our top stories of 2022. It was sure difficult narrowing it down, but after looking through the entire year of great stories, we came to the conclusion that Sweetwater County is a pretty great place to live and we are a community that rises up to help each other in times of need.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

New executive director announced for YAH

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Jamie Loredo has been announced as the new Executive Director of the Young at Heart Community Center. “I have been a resident of Rock Springs for nearly my entire life. I have strong roots in Rock Springs, and I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to raise my children in our quiet little city. I started my career at Young at Heart with Western Wyoming Community College as my conduit. I was teaching for the Community Education program where I built a strong rapport with the aging adults I had in my class, I had it set in my mind at that time that I wanted to pursue a full-time career with Young at Heart.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

