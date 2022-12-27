Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: One Injured in Explosive Fire in Green River Thursday Night
GREEN RIVER — One person was injured after an explosion occurred at a mobile home last night in Green River. The person suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and later had to be flown to a burn unit, according to a statement by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD). The GRFD...
Wyoming Police Department Concerned About Dangers Of Fentanyl
Police in Rock Springs say they are getting more calls about fentanyl these days. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, according to the DEA. In a Facebook post, the RSPD says that while fentanyl is not a new problem, ''the increased presence...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm Warning, Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United States National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning and advisory for Sweetwater County. The winter storm warning issued for east Sweetwater County will go into effect at 11 tonight and will go through Monday, January 2 at 11 a.m. Residents can expect heavy and blowing snow with a total of 4-8 inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph during this storm.
sweetwaternow.com
Year in Review: Top Stories of 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Can you believe another year is coming to an end? It’s been a whirlwind for sure. Come take a walk down memory lane with us as we share our top stories of 2022. It was sure difficult narrowing it down, but after looking through the entire year of great stories, we came to the conclusion that Sweetwater County is a pretty great place to live and we are a community that rises up to help each other in times of need.
wyo4news.com
New executive director announced for YAH
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Jamie Loredo has been announced as the new Executive Director of the Young at Heart Community Center. “I have been a resident of Rock Springs for nearly my entire life. I have strong roots in Rock Springs, and I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to raise my children in our quiet little city. I started my career at Young at Heart with Western Wyoming Community College as my conduit. I was teaching for the Community Education program where I built a strong rapport with the aging adults I had in my class, I had it set in my mind at that time that I wanted to pursue a full-time career with Young at Heart.
