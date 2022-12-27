ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-31-22 accidental shooting-fdl

A Fond du Lac man received non life-threatening injuries when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9mm handgun. The incident happened at a residence Friday night in the 800 block of Security Drive. The 48 year old victim was treated at St. Agnes Hospital.
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River

NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
NEOSHO, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County

TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
IRON COUNTY, WI
MLive

Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree

A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
IRON COUNTY, WI

