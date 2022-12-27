Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Multi-agency police chase in Fond du Lac possibly involved a firearm and stolen vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit leading to the arrest of three people, along with one suspect that could face charges. The Fond du Lac Police Department was originally investigating an assault complaint possibly involving a firearm and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspect in Denmark Theft
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a theft in Denmark. Photos released by the Sheriff’s Office show a black man with mid-length dreads wearing a black hoodie. Anyone with any information on the...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
radioplusinfo.com
12-31-22 accidental shooting-fdl
A Fond du Lac man received non life-threatening injuries when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9mm handgun. The incident happened at a residence Friday night in the 800 block of Security Drive. The 48 year old victim was treated at St. Agnes Hospital.
Woman dies in Sheboygan house fire; husband tried to save her
At approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning the Sheboygan Fire Department was dispatched to a reported porch fire.
Woman missing from Manitowoc found safe; Silver Alert canceled
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman who hadn’t been seen since leaving her home Wednesday afternoon has been canceled after she was found safe. Officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said 82-year-old Susan Dewane was seen leaving her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 5:30 p.m., she...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. officials investigate death of man found in Rubicon River
NEOSHO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found in the Rubicon River. The sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it responded around 3:20 p.m. to the river, just west of State Highway 67, in Neosho. The man was found dead, laying in the river.
18-year-old woman shot, killed in Whitefish Bay
An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 4800 block of Anita Ave. in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning.
94.3 Jack FM
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County man dies after snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Greenville reportedly died on December 23 following a snowmobile crash in Iron County. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on December 22 around 7:30 p.m., authorities were made aware of a snowmobile crash on trail 9. The crash happened about 1.5 miles south of Upson, in the Town of Anderson.
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead in Rubicon River in Neosho
NEOSHO, Wis. — A 29-year-old Neosho man was found dead after someone reported seeing a man laying in the Rubicon River Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it got a call of a man laying in the river just west of State Highway 67 in Neosho around 3:20 p.m. First...
Driver seriously injured in shooting, walks into Milwaukee PD's District 2
Milwaukee police are searching for the suspect or suspects behind a shooting that happened overnight, sending one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
CBS 58
Road rage shooting shuts down I-43 SB from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting has closed I-43 southbound from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a single vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident. No injuries were reported. According to the...
Wrong-way driver crashes into semi; NB I-41 at Capitol closed
All northbound lanes on I-41 at the Capitol Drive off-ramp are closed after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi truck, the sheriff's office says.
