Georgetown suspect accused of fatally shooting estranged wife arrested

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect who is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife in Georgetown Tuesday morning is now in custody.

Police took Ricardo Quinones, 38, into custody in Columbus, Texas shortly after noon Tuesday.

Georgetown Police Department officers responded to a family violence incident in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Dr. around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Assistant Police Chief Roland Waits of Georgetown PD said the call came from a teenage girl who said her father came into the house she and her mom were in with a weapon and held them hostage.

Police said while they were trying to talk to Quinones, he shot and killed the girl’s mother, his estranged wife, who was identified by police as Lindsey Quinones. The girl was able to escape through a window and into police custody.

Quinones fled the scene, according to Waits. An officer on the scene reported firing his weapon at Quinones when he exited the house. It’s unclear if he was shot or injured.

A shelter-in-place order for nearby residents was issued around 6:30 a.m. for nearby residents, then lifted shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police said the incident was a tragic, family violence incident and an ongoing investigation.

GPD also said the officer who fired his weapon is cooperating with the investigation.

