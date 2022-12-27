Spartans claim decisive victory at Jefferson Invitational

The Orono boys swim and dive team started their season with a decisive victory at the Jefferson Invitational.

Orono scored 516 points among a group of nine teams. Second place was awarded to Benilde-St. Margaret with a score of 367.

The Spartans have several new teammates from middle to high school, and it was great to see strong team spirit as they cheered each other on. Orono took first place in the first event, the 200 medley relay, with the team of Kaden Starcznski (senior), Owen Gagne (junior), Walter Royal (junior), and Eli Fish (freshman) delivering a time of 1:39.32. The momentum continued into the second event, the 200 free, with Royal finishing first (1:49.29) and Fish taking second (1:51.97). The 200 IM was up next with Starcznski taking second place (2:06.34). The one-meter diving event took place earlier in the day, with Gideon Fish (eighth grade) taking second place with a score of 377.05 and Bjorn Jaenchen (freshman) taking fifth (260.25). In the 100 butterfly, Royal had a decisive first place finish with a time of 52.81, while Gagne took third with a 57.82. Starcznski took second in the 500 free (5:09.16) and sophomore Stewart Royal took fourth (5:38.74). The 200 free relay was an exciting race between Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret. The Orono team of Walter Royal, Stewart Royal, Mitchell Volk (eigth grade), and Gagne took first with a time of 1:35.23, beating out Benilde-St.Margaret by 0.47 seconds. Eli Fish took second in the 100 Back (58.57), followed by Gagne taking first in the 100 breast (1:01.40). Last but not least was the 400 free relay with all teams filling the deck screaming and cheering on their teams. St. Anthony took first (3:27.53) with Bloomington Jefferson in second (3:30.88) and the Orono team of Starcznski, S. Royal, E. Fish and Riley Jeremiason (junior) in third (3:31.96).

The boys have their first home meet on Tuesday, Dec. 20, versus Litchfield.

Come support the boys on Friday, Dec. 23 at the Wayzata Lunds and Byerly’s with their first fundraiser of the season, carrying groceries to your car from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.