White Hawks wrestlers compete in Christmas tourney

The Mound Westonka White Hawks wrestling squad traveled to Rochester and competed in the Mat Boss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.

The tournament field was comprised of 34 teams, including 10 of the top 12 teams in Class AAA, and four of the top five in Class AA, as well as some top teams from Wisconsin.

“This is easily the toughest tournament in the state, and one of the toughest in the nation, with several nationally ranked wrestlers competing.” said head coach Todd Munsterteiger.

The White Hawks placed a respectable 24th overall, ahead of some top programs in the state.

The tournament format had several consolation brackets, which gave wrestlers more opportunities for matches and chances to compete.

“Overall we wrestled pretty well and kids got a chance to wrestle at their level,” said assistant coach Eric Rodelius.

Junior Jack Nelson went 4-1, suffering his only loss in the finals to place second. Freshman Cooper Rowe and senior Sam Dioszeghy also went 4-1, both placing fifth. Sophomore Cole Munsterteiger went 3-2 to secure 11th place. Other White Hawks winning matches were: seventh grader Brady Kirkpatrick (picking his first career varsity win), and freshmen Mason Merritt and Dawson Leinfelder.

The White Hawks will wrestle in a quadrangular at Chanhassen High School on Wednesday, Dec. 21, before taking some time off over break. Start time for the first dual is 5 p.m.