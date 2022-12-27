White Hawks start season 2-2 on the court

The Mound Westonka White Hawks boys basketball team started out white hot in their first game of the 2022-23 campaign.

The team hit their first five shots, all threes to open the game against St. Louis Park and never looked back. Senior Reese Vanderwilt (23) and Junior Carter Reinbold (20) led the way in the 83-73 victory.

The White Hawks are coming off their first state appearance since 1974. Head Coach Andre Phillips squad lost all five starters from last year’s state consolation champs, including all-time boys’ basketball leading scorer Jason Spaeth.

“Last year’s team was special,” said Coach Phillips. “Losing five starters is tough, but I love the work ethic this team brings to practice each day. I know we’ll compete each game and our goal is to improve throughout the year.”

After a strong victory to begin the year, the White Hawks took a close one from section opponent Holy Angels. Mound led most of the way, pulling out 64-62 win to go 2-0. Sophomore Max

Kraay led the way with 23 points and Vanderwilt chipped in with 17.

After two straight victories, the White Hawks hit a bump in the road losing to both Chanhassen and Watertown. They now sit at 2-2 on the year.

Coach Phillips knows there will be highs and lows from a team that returns only three players with any significant varsity experience.

“With a new group it is expected to have peaks and valleys at the beginning of a season. We are searching for an identity as a team and that starts with each player maximizing their role on the team. We look forward to the challenges ahead of us and know each opportunity is a learning lesson regardless of the result,” said Phillips. “We’re going to make mistakes, but it’ll be fun to watch this team grow.”

The White Hawks play St. Peter (Tuesday) and section opponent Richfield (Thursday) before taking time off for the holiday break.