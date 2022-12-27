Times drop for Westonka swim team to start season

The Mound Westonka boys swim and dive team started the season out with a bang at the Bloomington Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The team, led by junior captain Bryce Helms, and freshman Sean Dolder put up multiple best times. Byrce Helms had personal best times in the 50 free (23.53) and 100 free (51.74). Sean Dolder had personal best times in the 200 free (2:08:89) and the 500 free (5:39:63). Wyatt Helms had a personal best in the 100 back with a time of 1:23:04 and 100 free (1:06:16). Connor Shaw has a personal best time in the 50 free (32.07) and the 100 free (1:16:28). Brody Helms also has a personal best time in the 200 free (2:44:60) and the 100 free (1:13:69). Tyler

Finley had personal best times in the 100 free (1:28:58) and the 100 back (1:45:85).

Up next for the team is a home dual meet versus Litchfield on Tuesday, Dec 20 at the Orono pool. (Due to MSHSL co-op rules, Westonka is relegated to swimming JV at Metro West conference dual meets).