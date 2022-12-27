Mound Westonka Nordic team competes at Hyland

The White Hawks nordic skiers visited Hyland Lake Park Reserve on an unseasonably warm Wednesday, Dec. 14 afternoon to compete in their first 5k classic ski race of the season.

The 38 degree temperature made for difficult wet snow conditions as sophomore Isaac Hays led the boys varsity team with a 12th place finish and a time of 20:10. Sophomore Miles Lund finished 19th with a time of 20:57 and junior Axel Anderson was the 40th finisher with a time of 24:24.

Juniors Averie Zealley and Anna Wood led the girls varsity team in the slushy conditions with 20th, 23r place finishes and respective times of 23:18 and 24:18. Ingrid Wulf and Stella Miner finished 50th and 59th with times of 30:09 and 33:09.

Coach Sue Harrison was pleased with the effort, stating: “Our varsity teams were incomplete due to sickness and tests, but the athletes who were present did a good job in tough conditions.”