The fine line for UGA between game prep and bowl activities

Good morning. It’s game week for Georgia and Ohio State, but the festivities surrounding the Peach Bowl in Atlanta for the players take a back seat to what’s at stake in the national semifinal showdown Saturday night.

Ryan Day said as much to the No. 4 Buckeyes who arrived on Christmas evening on a flight from Columbus to Atlanta. Some players came separately from their hometowns scattered all over.

“Coach Day was telling us we’re in a bowl and things like that, but we’re down here to play a game and beat Georgia,” linebacker Tommy Eichenberg said Monday. “We’ve got to do these events and stuff, but we’ve got one goal and that’s to beat Georgia.”

About those events. There was a Battle for Bowl Week Dinner Monday night and both teams were to tour the College Football Hall of Fame.

Georgia players are to visit Scottish Rite Hospital Tuesday morning and Ohio State is headed to Egleston Hospital. Both teams at night will go to Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized and served as co-pastor. There will later be a basketball challenge at the team hotels.

Both teams will hit Andretti Indoor Karting on Wednesday night and the last two days are entirely focused on prepping for Saturday’s game.

“I went to those bowl games as a coach or a player a long time ago, and they started those traditions,” coach Kirby Smart said. “Those traditions are important to them. The playoff and the meaning of the game is important to them too, but you have to balance the two. You've got to make sure your players understand this is my off time and they have activities that are scheduled, but we also are here for a purpose, and it's a business trip. It's not just a joy trip.”

Smart said balancing prep work and fun “is important. I look forward to the activities. We had them last year at the Orange Bowl. It's important to get your mind off of the game at times, and those activities allow you to do that."

Said Day: “The Peach Bowl and everybody at Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl does a great job of setting up these events and organizing things, that the guys have things to do, but I think our guys are going to do a good job of staying focused on what's really important here and that's playing the game at 8 o'clock on Saturday”

Georgia is playing an easy drive away, especially with a police escort. The team practiced on campus Monday afternoon before heading to Atlanta, delaying Smart on an “arrival” press conference via Zoom by more than 15 minutes.

Ohio State practiced early Monday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We'll keep our routine our routine,” Day said. “We're going to try to do the best we can to make the hotel here our Woody Hayes Athletic Center and make Mercedes-Benz our Woody Hayes Practice Facility, and I think that's part of the process of being at the bowl site.”

Follow me on Twitter @marcweiszer and email me at mweiszer@onlineathens.com