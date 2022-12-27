Len Rome Local Health: Good and bad fats

(WYTV) – Are you trying to remember which fat is the good fat to use in the kitchen? It can be confusing: unsaturated, polyunsaturated, monounsaturated or just good old fashioned saturated.

Saturated fat turns solid at room temperature, coconut oil and palm oil, for example. The higher your saturated fat intake, the higher the cholesterol level in your blood. There are two types of unsaturated fats that are considered healthy.

“We have the polyunsaturated fats, and you have the monounsaturated fats. And those two types of fats are considered the good fats because they do not raise the LDL cholesterol,” said Dr. Regis Fernandes, in Cardiovascular Disease at the Mayo Clinic.

LDL is low-density lipoprotein, the bad cholesterol. The opposite is high-density lipoprotein, HDL. It measures the amount of cholesterol removed from your arteries back to the liver. You’ll find these good fats in olive oil, avocado oil, and soybean and vegetable oil.

Just keep this in mind: fats that raise your bad cholesterol levels and increase your risk for heart disease are the ones to avoid, they’re saturated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WYTV.