Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 May Be Split in 2 Parts
During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub for The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Witcher creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich discussed the possibility of splitting the upcoming season into multiple parts, as VFX challenges continue to cause delays in Hollywood. Schmidt Hissrich also anticipates at least seven more months of post-production before Season 3’s release, which might weigh in favor of splitting the season.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia & Catherine Haena Kim Are an Unlikely Couple in 'The Company You Keep' Trailer
A con man and a CIA agent walk into a bar, but neither is aware of the other's actual career. What's sure to be a recipe for disaster lies at the center of ABC's forthcoming series The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim. In it, the two experience a night of passion with one another, unknowingly connected by their respective professions. Ahead of the premiere in February, ABC has shared the first trailer.
Collider
Best Amazon Studios Movies of 2022, Ranked
While Netflix and Disney+ continue to churn out original content, Amazon Prime Video is no opponent to be discounted in the “streaming wars.” With the unprecedented success of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime proved in 2022 that they could create a blockbuster-level event in a serialized format. This was also a notable year for the studio as it purchased MGM, which only furthers its upcoming slate and library of older titles.
Collider
The Best Episodes of 'Justified'
Hailed as one of the best modern western shows of all time, Justified ran on FX for six seasons, and packed everything fans could possibly expect from a neo-Western crime drama television series. Based on Elmore Leonard's character, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), who has been featured in a number of novels and the well-known short story, Fire in the Hole, Justified is full of morally-gray archetypes, mind-racking showdowns, and award-winning performances, making for one of the most entertaining modern western television shows to stream.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings' Movie and TV Moments That Embody Tolkien Perfectly
J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is constantly slacklining between the epicness of complex mythologies and the heartwarming (and sometimes even silly) truth of our world. All throughout his work (except perhaps The Silmarillion, which is just complex, let's be honest), these two are the dominant traits of Tolkien's Legendarium, from its very beginning with Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) and Gandalf's (Ian McKellen) quirky "good morning" scene in The Hobbit to Aragorn's (Viggo Mortensen) battle speech before the Black Gates of Mordor in the end of Return of the King - which surprisingly enough, was never written by the original author of the saga.
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
Collider
What's New on Disney+ in January 2022
January looks to be a quieter month for Disney+, but it's not without its merit. While we'll have to wait until later in 2023 for new blockbuster titles like The Mandalorian Season 3, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion, and Peter Pan & Wendy, the first month of the year will bring fans the Season 2 premiere of the hit animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The spin-off of The Clone Wars will finally debut on the service in the early days of January, after having previously been delayed. January will also bring new episodes of the high-fantasy sequel series Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History, a reboot of the highly successful Disney films starring Nicolas Cage.
Collider
'The Marvels': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the 'Captain Marvel' Sequel
When Is The Marvels Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily the most recognizable fictional superhero universe to have won audiences' hearts all over the world, or perhaps the entire universe. After the franchise released the first MCU film, Iron Man (2008), it was the beginning of something significant for American filmmaking. The franchise has come a long way since then and the Marvel family is ever-growing, even after fans' favorite stars officially wrapped up their legendary roles. There are still an array of characters in Marvel Comics eagerly waiting to make an appearance in the MCU as well as already-introduced ones who have more stories to share. The eagerly anticipated Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels, was officially confirmed by Marvel Studios in July 2019, and production on the movie got underway in early 2020. The movie is a continuation of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels is set to be a part of Phase Five of the MCU, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out Phase Four with a highly successful box office run. More of the fresh talent introduced to the Marvel universe, including Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, will appear in the movie and here's everything we know about it.
Collider
10 Best 2023 New Year's Eve TV Specials (& Where To Watch Them)
The hours are passing by, Chinese food containers have been devoured and you're ready to whack out the bubbly, but what to watch to ring in the new year? No matter who you're celebrating with - some Top 40 connoisseurs, country music fans, friends of cultured taste, or the kiddos - television and streaming services have got something for you to celebrate the start of 2023 with.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': What Is Ithlinne's Prophecy About?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Witcher: Blood Origin. Now that The Witcher: Blood Origin's first season has come to an end, viewers probably have a number of questions. What is the direct consequence of the Conjunction of the Spheres? What will happen to Eredin (Jacob Collins Levy) now that he is on his way to becoming the leader of the Wild Hunt? And most importantly, what is Ithlinne's (Ella Schrey-Yeats) prophecy about? Ithlinne’s prognosis, when she touches Éile’s (Sophia Brown) pregnant belly, is enough to make viewers at least somewhat curious about the next chapter in the story, even if the new installment left fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed work feeling disappointed.
Collider
'The Craft's Nancy Downs: Villain or Victim of Circumstance?
The Craft was a formative experience for many spooky young people of the 1990s, and its appeal has endured in the 16 years since its initial release, even spawning a sequel in The Craft: Legacy. The central antagonist of the film, Nancy, is often portrayed as the villain of the film. Played expertly by Fairuza Balk in a career defining performance, Nancy is the poster girl for 90s badness. She is the mean girl bully, the bad girl to protagonist Sarah's (Robin Tunney) good. This perspective allows us to root for Sarah and revile Nancy, giving an easily digestible narrative. But what if we looked at Nancy differently? Instead of a villain, what if she was a victim, of both toxic teen culture and wider socioeconomic systems designed to keep her in her place?
Collider
10 Actors Who Won 2022, From Tom Cruise to Jenna Ortega
2022 was a huge year for TV and cinema, with many projects delivering thrills, laughs, and scares for global audiences. It was a great year for actors, too, with many talented, hard-working stars delivering performances that will be remembered for years to come. There are many ways to define an...
Collider
Scary Doll Movies to Watch While You Wait to Be Scared by 'M3GAN'
On January 6th, the much anticipated M3GAN comes to theaters. The latest release from Blumhouse, about a young girl (Violet McGraw) who is gifted a lifelike, A.I. doll by her aunt (Allison Williams) looks to be a bonkers house of horrors when the overprotective creation begins to run amok and turn on the humans.
Collider
From 'The Love Hypothesis' to 'The Switch': 10 Great Upcoming Romance Novel Adaptations
The good ol’ romance novel has seen a resurgence as of late. Gone are the days of bodice rippers with covers that readers felt compelled to wrap in brown paper. Legions of fans on BookTok have made romance fiction anew with their passion for strong female leads and tasteful spice.
Collider
How to Watch 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' With Dolly Parton
New Year's Eve is a time for reflection and celebration, where we examine the year behind us, honor our wins and mourn our losses, and ultimately prepare for and celebrate the new year ahead. The holidays are almost over, and New Year's Eve is rapidly approaching, signaling the end of 2022. It's been a big year, and people all over the world are preparing to party away the stress of 2022 and welcome a new start in 2023. Every year, party-goers flood bars, clubs, and landmarks to ring in the new year. And this year, Miley Cyrus is bringing the party to Miami.
Collider
'Andor': Diego Luna on the Importance of Having Answers to Every Question on Set
Andor is one of the best Star Wars shows ever made for a multitude of reasons, but a big one is the incredible attention to detail. Whether it’s a location we spend mere moments in or one that’s featured often, every single set is packed with items that serve a purpose and make the space feel truly lived in. Whether it’s a character that’s in a single episode or one with a season-long arc, we can feel the weight of their past influencing decisions being made in the present.
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Clip Shows Jean Luc Receiving a Secret Message
Ever since it was announced that the final season of Star Trek: Picard would feature the return of the full ensemble cast of The Next Generation, fans have been eagerly anticipating the show's premiere. Now in the latest episode of The Ready Room, an aftershow for the whole Star Trek franchise hosted by Wil Wheaton, Paramount has released a new clip from Season 3.
Collider
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Image Sees Miles Morales Vs. Spider-Man 2099
2023 looks to be another stellar year to go to the movies. On the animated and comic book side of the new year, no film is as highly anticipated as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the critically beloved 2018 Oscar-winner finally hits theaters this June, and in a new image we see Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales taking on a surprising threat.
Collider
Clang, Clang, You're Dead! Evil Movie Robots, Ranked
Robots – boon to mankind, or Artificial Intelligence hell-bent on the destruction of it? Well, according to film, it’s the latter in most cases. Yes, you have your R2-D2, your BB-8, Data (Brent Spiner), even WALL-E. But for every Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) there's a Megatron (Hugo Weaving) willing to squash humans under his big ol' robot feet. So while we still can, take notes on these robots before they become our technological overlords.
Collider
Mike Hodges’ ‘Get Carter’ Created the Modern Neo-Noir Revenge Thriller
Film fans recently received the sad news that the legendary British genre filmmaker Mike Hodges had passed away at the age of 90. Hodges’ name isn’t brought up as often as it should, which is partially because of how versatile his filmography was. Between the tongue-in-cheek science fiction opera Flash Gordon, the low-level gambling thriller Croupier, the dark mystery comedy Pulp, the horror sequel Damien: Omen II, and the psychological thriller Black Rainbow, Hodges took chances on different genres, and generally found success in them all. However, his crowning achievement was actually his debut film; 1971’s Get Carter isn’t just one of the best crime thrillers ever made, but a film that essentially created the neo-noir revenge style that so many modern filmmakers have adopted.
Comments / 0