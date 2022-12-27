Best Quotes From ‘1923’ Premiere: Season 1, Episode 1

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A whole new generation of Duttons, a whole new set of quotes. 1923‘s premiere episode brings more of Yellowstone’s sage Western wisdom.

In 1923 Season 1, Episode 1, “1923,” Elsa Dutton of 1883 returns to offer narration that brings us into this new age. Her moving words reveal how her family has survived all this time, while Episode 1 shows just how hard the Duttons must continue to fight in order to keep their way of life.

Elsa Dutton’s ‘1923’ Premiere Narration

“Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin. It ravaged us upon the coffin ships of Ireland; stranded us on the beaches of New Jersey. Devoured us on the battlefields of Shiloh and Antietam. And it followed us here, lurking beneath the pines and rivers.

Where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”

“My father had three children. Only one would live to see their own children grow. Only one would carry the fate of this family through the Depression, and every other hell the twentieth century hurled at them.

Upon my father’s death, my mother wrote to my father’s brother, begging that he bring his family to these wild lands and save hers. A year later, he arrived to find my mother frozen in a snow drift; her two boys half-starved and barely able to speak. He raised them as his own, and took my father’s dream – and made it into an Empire.

Then the empire crumbled.”

Jacob Dutton’s Best Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 1

“Bullies. Bullies whining about the consequences of the rules they broke.”

“Sheep eat to the root. They ruin the grass for anything else to eat. One could argue you killed his livestock, too, it just took them longer to die.”

“Stealing another man’s grass is like stealing his steers. You graze another man’s lease again, I’ll have your whole flock. And I’m a man of my word.”

“I’ve been here since 1894, Clive, and I do not remember an easy year.”

“Who the hell gets married on a Wednesday?”

“In my experience, Bob, when the first baby comes, you don’t want to be too picky with your math and a calendar.”

Cara Dutton’s Best Quotes from ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 1

“What do you know about heaven?”

“The wedding’s for the woman! If it were for men, we would’ve spat on our hands, shook on it, and then you would’ve bent me over the first thing you could find that would hold our weight… It’s the one day in a woman’s life that is solely dedicated to her!”

– Cara to Jacob

“What you haven’t had is an education about this way of life. You’ll miss more than weddings for cattle, my dear. If you give birth during calving season, it’ll be a month before he sees his first child. If you give birth in the fall, it’ll be even longer. You will stand knee-deep in mud to help a sick foal. You’ll drive wagons through blizzards with hay for cattle and hear with screaming with gratitude when you approach. And you will be free in a way that most people can barely conceive.”

“You have to want more than the boy. You have to want the life, too. Because in this life, there’s no debating which is more important – the wedding or the cattle – it’s always the cattle.”

– Cara to Elizabeth

Cara Dutton’s Letter to Her Nephew, Spencer Dutton

“My dearest Spencer, Summer is here and with it the pestilence of locusts and the plague of drought. Your uncle and brother and young Jack are out pushing the herd into the mountains in hopes of finding greener grass there. We postponed Jack’s wedding because, as you know, the herd comes first. When the house is full and the ranch is busy I can lose myself in the hurry of it, and forget you’re not here. But the house is empty now, and I’ve no chores left. And so I think of you, and wonder why. Why won’t you come home to us? I can’t help but think your absence is punishment. That somehow, we are the reason you won’t return. That’s selfish, I suppose. War changes men, I know. I can only assume you are seeking the part of yourself you lost. And I can only prey that you find it, then come back to us.”

Best Spencer Dutton Quotes from ‘1923’s Premiere

“I have no destination… I’ve reached my next stop, that’s all this is.”

“Once they get a taste for man, man’s all they want to eat.”

“This is Africa. Everything’s dangerous.”

Other Best Quotes of ‘1923’s Premiere

“You think we’re going to live long enough to find husbands? Everyone we know who’s left said they’d write. How many letters have you got? Those are our cousins and our friends. They don’t lie. So where are the letters?”

– Teona

“Stealing grass… Man doesnae not own the grass, man tends on the grass! God owns the grass! And you’re no God, Jacob Dutton! You’re no God!’

– Banner Creighton

“That f*cking Dutton. Fencing the world out of grass he can’t even reach… Cut it.”

– Banner Creighton

“Don’t need my rifle! First grizzly I see, I’m roping that son of a bitch!”

– Jack Dutton

