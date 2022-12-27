This attorney has become a 'valuable tool' for journalists fighting for public records

When journalists at The Frontier, an Oklahoma-based nonprofit news outlet, investigated the suspicious 2019 death of an inmate at the Pottawatomie County jail, surveillance video from inside the facility seemed to be the best way to determine what happened.

But when the outlet requested the video footage through the state's Open Records Act, the jail refused to comply.

"We felt like this case was worth the fight, but it's hard to do it on your own," said Dylan Goforth, executive editor of The Frontier.

The prospect of a costly legal battle for public records can be a deterrent for many journalists and news outlets, especially during an era of newsroom budget cuts and more defiant government agencies.

But in 2020, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press hired a Tulsa-based lawyer to provide free legal support for Oklahoma journalists and news outlets.

Kathryn Gardner, the RCFP's attorney, represented The Frontier in a lawsuit against the Pottawatomie County jail. This month, the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals upheld a ruling that the jail video footage was public and should be given to The Frontier.

"This (program) is such a valuable tool because Oklahoma has a decent open records law and oftentimes you know an agency is in the wrong when they deny a request, but you just need someone to fight it," Goforth said.

Over the last two years, Gardner has assisted in 11 lawsuits seeking public records. She also has consulted journalists before publishing sensitive information and issued dozens of letters reminding government officials of their obligation in responding to records requests.

"While (the Open Records Act) law is quite robust, your only mechanism for true enforcement is filing a lawsuit and that is quite a hurdle for a journalist or a news organization," Gardner said. “I’ve heard from so many journalists that it brings them a lot of comfort to have an easily accessible attorney who can support their work.”

'Everyone has the right to it'

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed more than 30 lawsuits across the nation in 2022, according to its annual report.

In Oklahoma, the RCFP assisted Oklahoma Watch in filing a lawsuit against the Office of Management and Enterprise Services after the agency refused to turn over applications for federal pandemic relief funds. The agency eventually released the records, which showed billions in requests from government and private entities.

The RCFP also assisted a tribal news organization in accessing records from the Osage Nation Treasury Department and is involved in an ongoing lawsuit against the governor and attorney general over emails related to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on McGirt.

Oklahoma Watch, represented by Gardner, recently announced a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa after it refused to provide records related to the arrest of a 70-year-old woman that drew public outrage.

"While this kind of information is really important for my job, my day-to-day reporting, ... everyone has the right to it," said Whitney Bryen, the Oklahoma Watch journalist named on the lawsuit, discussing the matter on a recent podcast. "The Tulsa Police Department is funded by taxpayer money, which means you the public are paying for these services, and you have a right to this information about what kind of work is being done and how this work is happening."

Gardner's work in Oklahoma was part of an initial two-year commitment from RCFP, which recently was extended for another year.

Over the past two years, more than 150 people in Oklahoma also have utilized RCFP's legal hotline, Gardner said.

Legal assistance is fighting a 'culture of noncompliance'

While there are some exceptions, most documents, videos and other materials produced by a government agency are required to be accessible to the public through the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

There is no set time period in which records must be returned, which means legal action is often the only course of action to take when there are delays or rejections.

“It seems government agencies and public officials are less likely to fulfill open record requests in a timely fashion these days,” said Kurt Gwartney, executive director of Freedom of Information Oklahoma. “The stalling technique seems to kind of be the standard approach in some government offices. They just keep putting stuff off until even when the records are released they are less relevant.”

Each year, Freedom of Information Oklahoma issues awards to agencies and individuals for their work in promoting government transparency. They also issue an annual Black Hole award to an agency or individual who has most thwarted the free flow of information.

Recent "winners" of the Black Hole award include the Univerity of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Epic Charter schools.

This week, the organization named Gov. Kevin Stitt a Black Hole winner for vetoing a bill that required his Cabinet members to file financial disclosure forms. It also gave the award to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority after a Cleveland County judge said it had violated the state's Open Meeting Act.

Gardner said drawing attention to bad actors when it comes to open records, whether through lawsuits or Black Hole awards, can combat the state's "culture of noncompliance."

"I certainly think it makes a difference for folks to know there is somebody who will hold them accountable," Gardner said.