KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet King at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi, I’m King! I came in as a transfer from Texas. I’m a super good boy who loves to love! I’m anxiously awaiting to find my forever home, because shelter life is all I have ever really known. Since I am a husky a yard with a fence would be ideal for me as I need space to run and play! I am dog selective so I will need to test with any other animal in the home! If you’re interested in me stop by the shelter today!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO