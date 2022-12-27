ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Americans expected to return up to $170 billion in holiday gifts

By Natasha Zouves
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0HJc_0jvS6g5200

( NewsNation ) — The party’s over, the cakes, cookies and candies have been gobbled and now comes the question: what to do with the gift you received but really didn’t want?

According to marketing data firm Inmar , about one-third of retailers are expecting to see between 11% to 20% of the items they sold this holiday season returned. Some estimates put the dollar figure for all of those returned gifts at roughly $170 billion.

Chanda Torrey of Gifter World says she tries to curate gift lists on her website so you’re able to find the perfect presents for even the pickiest people. But if a return is a must, she suggests reading the fine print.

“It’s important. Some places have like a month, some places say three weeks, some places say six months, and they’re all different,” Torrey said. “So, make sure you know what the time difference is.”

With 33% of stores reporting an increase in holiday sales, returns will rise too. That’s where the company Newmine comes in.

CEO Navjit Bhasin explained how artificial intelligence helps retailers cut down on returns. Eliminating merchandise mistakes like sending a black garment instead of a much-wanted, rose-colored item makes for a return and a loss in brand loyalty.

Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

“The best return is the one but it does not have to happen,” Bhasin said. “The moment a consumer like you and I decide we’re going to return this product, the margin is gone. And then the retailers struggle to say, ‘Hey, how do I cost efficiently get the product back into my supply chain? How do I refurbish it? How do I dispose of it?’”

Retailers estimate 10% of all returns are fraudulent, with the No. 1 fraud being wardrobing: the return of used, non-defective merchandise.

Still, many never return gifts even if they don’t like them.

“I am not a big fan of returning,” Torrey said. “In fact, I have bought shoes, got home and discovered that I had two left shoes and was too embarrassed to return them and I’ve done that twice.”

A recent survey of retailers found six in 10 will have stricter return policies this year.

Bhasin suggests considering the environmental impacts of ordering multiple sizes and returning those that don’t fit. Instead, contact online retailers and ask more questions about sizing, colors and product details to make a better purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Cellmate facing murder charge in Delano inmate’s strangulation death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern Valley State Prison inmate who died in March was determined to have died by ligature strangulation and his cellmate has been charged with murder, according to reports. Jorge L. Mendoza, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and assault by a prisoner serving a life sentence. He’s already serving a […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

2 men in custody after BPD discover catalytic converter chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are in custody after police discovered an alleged illegal chop shop based in a condemned residence in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the department. Officers responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress Wednesday morning in an uninhabited residence in the 2100 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to find Emilee Escalante, 16. Escalante was last seen on Dec. 26 in the 2200 block of Manley Court. Escalante is described as 5 feet tall, weighing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded in NE Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said one person was hospitalized following a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield. Deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Wilshire Alley at around 4:20 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. According to KCSO, one person was wounded and taken to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Who is the suspect in the Idaho killings?

Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.
MOSCOW, ID
KGET

Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KGET

Deputy killed in Jurupa Valley identified; suspect had ‘extensive’ criminal record

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The deputy has been identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. During a press conference Thursday night, authorities identified the gunman as William Shea McKay, 44. McKay had an […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision

Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

2 killed in Yosemite rock slide at park entrance

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Biden grants six full pardons, including to two Californians

(KTXL) — President Joe Biden is granting full pardons to six people this Friday, including to two Californians, according to White House officials. The pardons come several months after Biden issued a “categorical pardon” to thousands of people that had been convicted of simple possession of marijuana, as well as three pardons issued in April. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy