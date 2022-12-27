ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake

Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
Tyla

Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’

A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
The Independent

New images of murder suspect released by police

Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
The Independent

Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested

The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
The Independent

Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail

A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
New York Post

Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’

Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
New York Post

Accused hoarder whose dog plunged to its death is driving neighbors away: court papers

This Soho building has gone to the dogs. An accused hoarder under investigation for animal abuse after one of her pups fatally plunged from her third-story window, has nearly driven away her last neighbor — making her and her pack of seven pooches the lone residents in the five-story building, the landlord claims in court papers. Landlord Hung Thanh Inc has sued in a bid to oust Stacey Kirkland, claiming she’s been threatening other residents; clogged the hallways with Amazon packages and has allowed her nine dogs to relieve themselves inside, filling the building with a putrid stench. Residents...
The Independent

Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy