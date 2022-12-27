Read full article on original website
Pregnant woman, 35, loses unborn baby when she is caught in horrific two-car crash on busy A-road
A pregnant woman riding along the busy A44 as the front passenger seat lost her unborn baby after being caught in a two-car horror crash. The woman, 35, was near Evesham when the black Volvo V50 she was riding in collided with a grey Volvo XC60 at the junction with Lenchwick Lane on Sunday around noon.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Police officer punched through ice to try and rescue children as three die in frozen lake
Rescuers punched through ice on a frozen lake in Solihull during in a bid to rescue children, it emerged yesterday as police confirmed three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into the water.Another child – a six-year-old boy – remains in a critical condition in hospital.Superintendent Richard Harris from West Midlands Police described efforts to rescue the children from the lake in Babbs Mill Park in the town near Birmingham. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“Police officers did go into the water,” he told a press conference. “They were joined by other...
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
New images of murder suspect released by police
Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Family tribute to ‘beloved princess’ killed in Christmas Day crash as four men arrested
The family of a 22-year-old killed in a collision on Christmas Day have paid tribute to their “princess”, as police arrested four men in connection with her death. Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, named on Friday by the Metropolitan Police, died after the car she was travelling in crashed into a vehicle in Edgware, north London. Two 29-year-old men and a 21-year-old man were arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’
Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
Mystery as US tourist plunges three storeys to his death in front of screaming families at Thai airport
AN American tourist plunged three storeys to his death today in front of horrified families at an airport in Thailand. The 35-year-old, from Utah, fell from the third floor of the Phuket International Airport shortly after 3pm local time. Shocked tourists screamed as he slammed into the ground and lay...
Accused hoarder whose dog plunged to its death is driving neighbors away: court papers
This Soho building has gone to the dogs. An accused hoarder under investigation for animal abuse after one of her pups fatally plunged from her third-story window, has nearly driven away her last neighbor — making her and her pack of seven pooches the lone residents in the five-story building, the landlord claims in court papers. Landlord Hung Thanh Inc has sued in a bid to oust Stacey Kirkland, claiming she’s been threatening other residents; clogged the hallways with Amazon packages and has allowed her nine dogs to relieve themselves inside, filling the building with a putrid stench. Residents...
Airline apologizes after an eight-year-old boy was forced to wait more than 4 hours for his wheelchair
Paula Hudgell shared her experience on Twitter, saying she was appalled by the lack of help offered to her son as he waited.
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
WJAC TV
'They never come inside:' Claysburg man charged after 4 dogs found in deplorable condition
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford State Police say a Claysburg man is behind bars after four dogs were found living in deplorable conditions. According to the affidavit, the investigation began in early October as troopers were assisting Greenfield Township Police at a residence in Kimmel Township.
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
A train passenger was ordered to pay $475 in damages for reclining his seat without notifying the person behind him
A student's laptop was damaged when the passenger reclined his seat without warning, ignoring warning signs, on a train bound for Wuhan.
