PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisisEmily ScarviePortland, OR
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Alameda. * WHEN...Until 330 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks,...
NY WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Visibilities have improved to over one mile and will continue to. improve through the morning.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. counties, Madera and Mariposa. * WHEN...Until 130 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor...
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable as...
Newsom Clears Misconceptions On Gas Price Gouging Penalties
On Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom cleared the air on misconceptions about his proposed price gouging penalty against the oil industry for its unexplained spike in gas prices in California. In early December, the governor held a special legislative session to expedite bills that would hold oil giants accountable for profiting...
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
Arizona governor's tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
