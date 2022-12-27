Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters battled house fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a house fire on the South Side. The incident happened at the 2600 block of De Sague at around 9 a.m. Friday. As many as 17 units responded. Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. This is an...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in serious condition after being stabbed during fight on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight late Friday night on the city's Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police say the victim and the 37-year-old suspect got into an argument that turned physical. The suspect...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek answers after teenage girl shot while sleeping in home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old girl was shot while sleeping in her bed early Saturday morning. Police were called around 5:18 a.m. to the 2317 block of Houston St. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a teenage girl...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
news4sanantonio.com
Man gunned down after fleeing carjacking suspect
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after a shootout on Interstate 37 Saturday morning, according to authorities. The San Antonio Police Department says the shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a Walmart near Rigsby and Loop 410 on San Antonio's Southeast Side. According to authorities, a man...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver and passenger dead after slamming into tree while speeding
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are dead after an accident on the Northwest Side. It was about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when witnesses tell police a vehicle was speeding when it lost control. The car hit a large tree at the intersection of Braun Road and Single Spur near Loop 1604.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in head after being followed from Northwest Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 26-year-old man was shot in the head after suspects followed him after leaving a bar early Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard at the Privat Social Club on the Northwest Side.
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO needs your help looking for second driver in street racing crash that injured child
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding the second driver involved in a street racing crash on the far west side of Highway 90 Wednesday night. 33-year-old John Hammer Felan is in custody, charged with several counts of street racing that include injury...
news4sanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
news4sanantonio.com
Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
news4sanantonio.com
Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of N Loop 1604 E closed following crash
SAN ANTONIO – The Southbound lanes of the Gold Canyon Bridge above N Loop 1604 E are closed after a vehicle containing construction equipment collided with the bridge. The construction equipment damaged two support beams under the bridge and also created a hole. TXDOT engineers are making temporary repairs...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
news4sanantonio.com
Ahead of holiday weekend experts walk through best way to get someone home safely
SAN ANTONIO — Keeping drunk drivers off the roads is a top priority for many. The main question now is how to convince your loved ones to listen when you warn them. Driving while drunk is a decision that haunts Jon Capraro. “It's like a dehumanizing experience. You end...
news4sanantonio.com
Safety tips to keep in mind when using fireworks on New Years
SAN ANTONIO - Fireworks are a major part of ringing in the new year. To keep things safe, remember that fireworks need to be handled with care and caution. According to Bexar County Fire Marshall, it's important to use fireworks in areas where there is little to no vegetation. And stay away from homes.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for missing 33-year-old man with medical condition
The San Antonio Police Department needs public assistance to locate a missing endangered adult. 33-year-old Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen on the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive. Hodges is around 6 foot 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. He has a diagnosed medical condition...
news4sanantonio.com
Kitten makes it home for the holidays after being stuck in drainage inlet over 4 days
SAN ANTONIO – A cat has been rescued after being trapped inside a drainage inlet over four days. The cat, “Chaos,” made it back home just in time for the holidays, thanks to Animal Care Officers Peña and Duran. Earlier in December, Mr. F was walking...
news4sanantonio.com
Austin man arrested for car burglary after police chase in Kyle
KYLE, Texas — A man from Austin was arrested in Kyle last week after burglarizing a vehicle and fleeing from police. On Dec. 24, the Kyle Police Department said the night shift found and arrested 19-year-old Cristobal Jaimes-Castro after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit. A 15-year-old was also arrested.
news4sanantonio.com
Soli Organic bringing automated indoor farm concept to San Antonio's Southside
SAN ANTONIO - A new business is coming to the Southside that will create jobs, healthy food options and more opportunity for growth. Soli Organic's indoor farm is an ideal fit for development at Brooks. "It just means more opportunity for economic development here on the Southside for people to...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for murder in Southside road-rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for murder after shooting a victim and fleeing the scene. The shooting occurred Dec. 15, on the 400 block of Lebanon St, towards the Southside of town. According to the police, Joe Longoria and the 49-year-old victim were arguing when Longoria...
