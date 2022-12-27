Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict
US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022. Wild price swings at the gas pump throughout the year make predicting prices for 2023 even more difficult. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that it sparked on Russian oil sent the price of crude soaring in February at the beginning of the conflict. And even though relatively little Russian crude oil was ever exported to US refineries, the fact that oil prices are set on global commodity markets meant that US drivers were not spared a spike in gas prices.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023
The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in 2023. "It...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What got really expensive this year, and what got cheaper
It's been a tough year for US consumers, who battled decades-high inflation for the majority of the year and even saw gas prices hit $5 in June. The latest inflation data, not adjusted for seasonal swings, shows price hikes have now slowed to 7.1% for the year through November, after hitting a pandemic-era peak of 9.1% in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's tax returns raise questions over his business operations, loans he gave his children and more
Six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns released on Friday show the former president paid very little in federal income taxes the first and last year of his presidency, claiming huge losses that helped limit his tax bill, among other revelations. The returns, long shrouded in secrecy, were released...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Key takeaways from six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?
As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high. Beijing's recent pivot from its stringent zero-Covid strategy — which had long choked businesses — is expected to inject vitality into the world's second-largest economy next year.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Unanswered questions about Trump's tax returns
After years of legal battles, pontificating and theorizing, former President Donald Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020 are now part of the public record. Many critics and political opponents have theorized that Trump fought the public disclosure of his tax returns because they potentially provided evidence of illegal or politically damaging behavior.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government spending bill into law
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes a number of administration priorities and officially avoids a government shutdown, ending what he called a "year of historic progress." "It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, (Violence Against Women Act) funding...
