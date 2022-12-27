Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Rapids Weather Getting Warmer. Will I Still be Able to Ski?
The ability to make snow coupled with the big "blizzard of 2022" this past weekend was a joy to Cannonsburg Ski Area owners and operators along with West Michigan Ski fans. Yes, plenty of snow and plenty of fun. But, as we all know to well, the weather in Michigan...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!
Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
Another Grand Rapids Blast From the Past, Kale’s Korner Bar!
Here's to another Grand Rapids "Blast from the Past," Kale's Korner, a mainstay of Bridge Street for over 40-years. Kale's Korner Bar was a little bar that anyone could stop in to for a friendly visit and a drink. You would always meet friends, or, make new ones. Order a...
Grand Rapids New Steak House & Sushi Restaurant Finally Opens Downtown
We knew it was coming, however not quite sure when. But the wait is over as Nagoya Habachi Steak House & Sushi restaurant has opened it's doors in downtown Grand Rapids. The new restaurant, adding itself to the growing list of wonderful downtown Grand Rapids dining, is in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center Street Northeast near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenues. To pinpoint it's location, it's in the former space of Osteria Rossa.
From Silent Discos To Drag Shows, Here’s What You Need To Know About World of Winter in Grand Rapids
Who says you cannot have fun during the brisk winter months?. The city of Grand Rapids begs to differ. Next month, the World of Winter Festival is back in downtown Grand Rapids. "With over 100 free events, activities and outdoor art installations over two months, the festival provides an opportunity...
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Garry Frank’s FOX 17 Rant Has Gone Viral Again Thanks to TikTok
A former West Michigan weatherman's rant from nearly five years ago has gone viral (again), this time thanks to TikTok. In the clip from April of 2018, Garry Frank has had it with his co-hosts constantly complaining about his weather forecast, so he lets them know about it. He went viral back then, and now he's back to being posted in news feeds all over the internet.
Postal Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in West Michigan
Blizzard conditions are making a mess of the roads in West Michigan this weekend. On Friday, December 23, multiple highways closed as crashes occurred amid high winds, blowing snow, poor visibility, and icy roads. According to Michigan State Police, one of the crashes Friday involved a United States Postal vehicle...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0