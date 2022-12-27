ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.9 WGRD

A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!

Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids New Steak House & Sushi Restaurant Finally Opens Downtown

We knew it was coming, however not quite sure when. But the wait is over as Nagoya Habachi Steak House & Sushi restaurant has opened it's doors in downtown Grand Rapids. The new restaurant, adding itself to the growing list of wonderful downtown Grand Rapids dining, is in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center Street Northeast near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenues. To pinpoint it's location, it's in the former space of Osteria Rossa.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Garry Frank’s FOX 17 Rant Has Gone Viral Again Thanks to TikTok

A former West Michigan weatherman's rant from nearly five years ago has gone viral (again), this time thanks to TikTok. In the clip from April of 2018, Garry Frank has had it with his co-hosts constantly complaining about his weather forecast, so he lets them know about it. He went viral back then, and now he's back to being posted in news feeds all over the internet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy