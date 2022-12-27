ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
MOSCOW, ID
Wyoming Sheriff Defies Feds, Makes Rapist Serve 125-Years

Luis Saavedra Villa, a 44-year-old registered sex offender with a history of previous deportations, snuck back into America and allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl in Wyoming. He was accused of kidnapping the young girl. He is a known family acquaintance. He took her to Mcdonald's. After their meal, the accusation is that Villa locked the doors of his truck so his young victim couldn’t escape and reportedly violently raped the girl. It is said that he then forced her to clean her own blood from his truck.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday

Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
WYOMING STATE
The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile

Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
WYOMING STATE
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
WYOMING STATE
Kanye West Recently Settles $75,000 in Wyoming Debt

Kanye West, or Ye, as he prefers to be called these days, has been going through all kinds of issues. At least his Wyoming woes are handled. In the midst of his recent anti-Semitic tirades and praise of Adolf Hitler, almost all (if not all), of his business partnerships (GAP, Adidas, etc.), have ceased to do business with him.
WYOMING STATE
Cheapest Gas Station in Wyoming Below Two Dollars

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses

Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
WYOMING STATE
