Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
Wyoming Sheriff Defies Feds, Makes Rapist Serve 125-Years
Luis Saavedra Villa, a 44-year-old registered sex offender with a history of previous deportations, snuck back into America and allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl in Wyoming. He was accused of kidnapping the young girl. He is a known family acquaintance. He took her to Mcdonald's. After their meal, the accusation is that Villa locked the doors of his truck so his young victim couldn’t escape and reportedly violently raped the girl. It is said that he then forced her to clean her own blood from his truck.
Game and Fish Department Often Relies on Public Tips to Catch Poachers
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department often depends on the public to report instances of illegally taken animals, because many of those crimes would go undetected otherwise. Two Texas men -- Carl Denmon and Matthew Adams -- were recently investigated, prosecuted, pleaded guilty and sentenced for illegally killing three antelope in Sweetwater County in October.
Wyoming Police Department Concerned About Dangers Of Fentanyl
Police in Rock Springs say they are getting more calls about fentanyl these days. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, according to the DEA. In a Facebook post, the RSPD says that while fentanyl is not a new problem, ''the increased presence...
SEE: Inside Wyoming’s Wasteland Apocalypse Truck
A few years ago I traveled to Glenrock Wyoming to have a look at a post-apocalyptic costume camper truck named ATOMIC ANNIE!. Her creator is a welder by trade who also makes weapons and suits of armor at his home. A lot has happened since that first video. Wyoming's Atomic...
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile
Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
Wyoming Republican Lawmaker Comments On Santos, Trump Cards
A Republican lawmaker from Cheyenne has taken to twitter to offer his comments on an embattled New York congressman elect as well as the Donald Trump digital trading card line recently announced by the 45th president. Rep-elect George Santos has been under fire for allegedly making several false claims, including...
Wyoming’s Moring Talk Show Goes Beyond Radio Stations
Radio isn't just radio anymore. There are so many ways to listen to Wyoming morning talk shows, even if you are not in range of one of the several stations that carry the show. Wake Up Wyoming with Glenn Woods is heard on:. K2 Radio, out of Casper at 10:30...
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
Kanye West Recently Settles $75,000 in Wyoming Debt
Kanye West, or Ye, as he prefers to be called these days, has been going through all kinds of issues. At least his Wyoming woes are handled. In the midst of his recent anti-Semitic tirades and praise of Adolf Hitler, almost all (if not all), of his business partnerships (GAP, Adidas, etc.), have ceased to do business with him.
Two Men Get Jail Time, Lose Hunting Privileges for Numerous Wildlife Crimes
Two southeast Texas men recently pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanor wildlife crimes resulting in jail times, five-figure fines and a five-year ban from hunting, according to Sweetwater County Circuit Court records and a Wyoming Game and Fish Department news release last week. Circuit Court Craig Jones on Oct. 26 sentenced...
Cheapest Gas Station in Wyoming Below Two Dollars
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, 10 Inches Of Snow In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for areas of southeast Wyoming. Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible, and higher elevations could get 3-10 inches of snow. That's according to a post on the agency's website:
Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses
Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Wyoming Bullishly Courts Crypto, Even After Collapse of FTX
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — For decades, Wyoming has sought to escape the boom-and-bust cycles of its fossil-fuel-driven economy. Now, many see hope in a new industry to smooth out those ups and downs: crypto. The recent fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX hasn't dissuaded the state’s “fintech” cheerleaders....
Natrona County Coroner Confirms Suicide as Cause in Casper Mountain Death
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has confirmed that the cause of death of 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was suicide. On Saturday, law enforcement officials and first responders received reports of a 2003 Ford F-150 that was driving down WY 251 (Casper Mountain) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.
