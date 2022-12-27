ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

5 teens shot at Airbnb party in Ohio

By Kenni Jones
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot at an Airbnb party in the Franklinton area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at 958 Bellows Ave. and say the five victims were between the ages of 17 and 19 years old. They are all in stable condition. One victim was shot in the foot and has been transported to Grant Medical Center, while the other four took themselves to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Kason Thomas returns home as accused abductor is scheduled to appear in Indiana court

According to police, the shooting occurred at an Airbnb party that was being held inside and outside of the property. At least a dozen witnesses were detained on scene while police investigate.

There is no suspect information at this time.

NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl found dead in Mt. Vernon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is dead in a suspected homicide Saturday afternoon in the Mt. Vernon section of Columbus. Columbus police were called to the 1200 block of Atcheson Street by Columbus Fire at approximately 3:45 p.m. for a report of a body, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four teenagers wanted in northwest Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are wanted in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old near Dublin in early December. The boys between 14 and 17 years old have murder and aggravated robbery warrants out for their arrest for the death of Thomas Hritzo III, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Investigators identified 14-year-olds […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homes struck by gunfire during southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four homes were hit by gunfire during a southeast Columbus shooting on Thursday. Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Weyburn Road and Kenaston Drive around 2 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One 26-year-old victim was transported to Grant Medical Center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Columbus detectives testify rainbow fentanyl was found in Reynoldsburg storage units

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Detectives from the Columbus Division of Police testified in court Tuesday that they found rainbow fentanyl in the central Ohio area in a recent bust. 19 kilograms of fentanyl were found in storage units in Reynoldsburg, along with the residence of the three suspects earlier this month, Raymund Martinez-Mez, Jessica Delacruz Toscano and Ivan Torrese — some of it in the form of purple pills.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WDTN

Teddy Roosevelt-inspired bar expands with central Ohio location

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An upscale cocktail bar and lounge honoring the 26th president of the United States is opening a central Ohio location this weekend. The Roosevelt Room in Dublin’s Bridge Park at 6544 Longshore Loop across from the AC Hotel is welcoming guests for the first time on Friday. The opening marks the […]
DUBLIN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest

NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after investigators found her body buried outside of her home Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant for 67-year-old Debra Perrine last Friday. The search warrant resulted from a welfare check requested by family members who had not been able to reach her for a week.
NEWARK, OH
WDTN

WDTN

