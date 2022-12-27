ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Queen City News

34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
MONROE, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
yadkinripple.com

Christmas day crash leads to drug charge

A smashed vehicle is towed away from the scene of a crash that left multiple unoccupied vehicles wrecked at homes along Hwy 21 on Christmas morning. A Ronda man was arrested in the early morning hours on Christmas day after crashing into several parked cars at homes along Hwy 21 in Jonesville. According to Trooper Moxley of the N.C. Highway Patrol, the driver traveled left of center and then off the roadway into a yard where he struck a parked car which then struck another vehicle before the driver continued on hitting another parked vehicle.
JONESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Family Says Authorities Failed to Do Their Jobs After Body Of Missing Statesville Woman Is Recovered Two Days After Her Disappearance

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County family says first responders failed to do their jobs after their loved one disappeared, days before Christmas. The body of 26-year-old Sequoia Cotton was found on Christmas Eve in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County. She had been missing for two days. The North Carolina Highway Patrol and first responders in Iredell County, including the North Iredell Rescue Squad, who did not know about the missing person’s case, first arrived on the scene on Garden Valley Road on December 22. They used drones to search the area along the bridge, but they didn’t see anything in the water, so they did not go in. Two days later, Sequoia’s friends and family went to the bridge, spotted a few of her belongings in the river, and called 911. Authorities returned to the scene and then recovered her body and her car.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Men sought after car theft at Kings Mountain gas station

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say armed robbers took a car woman’s car on Wednesday. A victim called the police after she parked her grey Kia Sorrento at the Circle K due to car issues around 8:47 p.m. Soon after, two men with masks pulled up in a black sedan at 305 Cleveland Avenue. Initially, the men offered assistance to the victim.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
860wacb.com

Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports. Updated: 6 hours ago. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it...
MOORESVILLE, NC

