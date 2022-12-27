IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County family says first responders failed to do their jobs after their loved one disappeared, days before Christmas. The body of 26-year-old Sequoia Cotton was found on Christmas Eve in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County. She had been missing for two days. The North Carolina Highway Patrol and first responders in Iredell County, including the North Iredell Rescue Squad, who did not know about the missing person’s case, first arrived on the scene on Garden Valley Road on December 22. They used drones to search the area along the bridge, but they didn’t see anything in the water, so they did not go in. Two days later, Sequoia’s friends and family went to the bridge, spotted a few of her belongings in the river, and called 911. Authorities returned to the scene and then recovered her body and her car.

