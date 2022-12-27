Read full article on original website
14-year-old killed in tractor accident in Watauga County, officials say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a tractor accident in Watauga County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they received a 911 call on Dec. 30 from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes. Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
Christmas day crash leads to drug charge
A smashed vehicle is towed away from the scene of a crash that left multiple unoccupied vehicles wrecked at homes along Hwy 21 on Christmas morning. A Ronda man was arrested in the early morning hours on Christmas day after crashing into several parked cars at homes along Hwy 21 in Jonesville. According to Trooper Moxley of the N.C. Highway Patrol, the driver traveled left of center and then off the roadway into a yard where he struck a parked car which then struck another vehicle before the driver continued on hitting another parked vehicle.
Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
Woman carjacked on side of Kings Mountain road, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain police are searching for two suspects who say carjacked a woman who was parked on the side of the road. The victim was having mechanical issues with her car when she parked it on a ramp near the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., police said.
Family Says Authorities Failed to Do Their Jobs After Body Of Missing Statesville Woman Is Recovered Two Days After Her Disappearance
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County family says first responders failed to do their jobs after their loved one disappeared, days before Christmas. The body of 26-year-old Sequoia Cotton was found on Christmas Eve in the South Yadkin River in Iredell County. She had been missing for two days. The North Carolina Highway Patrol and first responders in Iredell County, including the North Iredell Rescue Squad, who did not know about the missing person’s case, first arrived on the scene on Garden Valley Road on December 22. They used drones to search the area along the bridge, but they didn’t see anything in the water, so they did not go in. Two days later, Sequoia’s friends and family went to the bridge, spotted a few of her belongings in the river, and called 911. Authorities returned to the scene and then recovered her body and her car.
Thomasville police seeking assistance in the search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Thomasville police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Morton Street and Cox Avenue. At the scene, police say they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot […]
Man found dead after accidental fire in Elkin on Mining Ridge Church Road, deputies say
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in Elkin on Tuesday morning after an accidental fire on Mining Ridge Church Road, according to a Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 06:32 a.m., the Wilkes County Communications Center got a call reporting a structure fire on Mining Ridge Church Road in Elkin. Crews […]
Woman killed after vehicle submerged in river in Iredell County, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died following a collision on Garden Valley Road near the overpass of Interstate 40 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight was traveling north on Garden Valley Road when it crossed the centerline,...
Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
Men sought after car theft at Kings Mountain gas station
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kings Mountain Police say armed robbers took a car woman’s car on Wednesday. A victim called the police after she parked her grey Kia Sorrento at the Circle K due to car issues around 8:47 p.m. Soon after, two men with masks pulled up in a black sedan at 305 Cleveland Avenue. Initially, the men offered assistance to the victim.
Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports. Updated: 6 hours ago. 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing back on Dec. 15, but it...
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
