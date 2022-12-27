ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man dies after car crash on I-64 in Hampton, VSP says

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene of a car crash where a man died Friday morning. The crash happened on I-64 in Hampton near the 261-mile marker shortly after 2 a.m. That's the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit. Investigators think a 2004 Honda sedan ran...
Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
