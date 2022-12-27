Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach Police respond to serious crash on Independence Blvd.
Police tweeted that a crash took place in the 500 block of Independence Blvd with serious injuries Saturday.
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
Virginia Beach crash sends 6 to hospital on New Year's Eve
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. It happened around 5:05 p.m. on Kempsville Road.
Man dies after car crash on I-64 in Hampton, VSP says
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene of a car crash where a man died Friday morning. The crash happened on I-64 in Hampton near the 261-mile marker shortly after 2 a.m. That's the Hampton Roads Center Parkway exit. Investigators think a 2004 Honda sedan ran...
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Hampton Police investigate after driver shot on Mercury Blvd near I-64 on-ramp
Police in Hampton say a man driving along Mercury Boulevard near the I-64 on-ramp was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. He's expected to survive.
Motorcyclist dies, another man injured in Newport News crash
On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash in the area of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. It involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Victim’s family attorney reveals new information about I-64 fatal crash
Montia Bouie's family attorney, William Harding, told 10 On Your Side that court documents show the driver of the tractor-trailer could be at fault.
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a motorcyclist died following a multi-vehicle crash in Newport News Wednesday evening.
One person dead, I-64 eastbound lanes in Chesapeake reopen after crash
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police were on the scene of a single tractor-trailer crash on I-64 eastbound in Chesapeake Wednesday morning. As a result, two of the left lanes were shut down at the 299-mile marker. That's near the Bower's Hill exit and interchange heading towards Suffolk and Newport News.
Active-duty airman dies in motorcycle crash in Newport News City Center
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died at the hospital after getting into a motorcycle crash in the City Center area of Newport News on Wednesday. Police officers said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. Two vehicles were...
Police: Man shot while driving on Mercury Blvd. in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound he said he received while driving, and police in Hampton are investigating. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call at around 3:15 a.m. reporting that a man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
13newsnow.com
27-year-old dies in deadly Newport News motorcycle crash
The crash happened near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard. A second driver who was involved is expected to be okay.
WAVY News 10
SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
Driver dead after tractor-trailer overturns on I-64 in Chesapeake
An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major delays on I-64 in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.
Body cam footage: Virginia Beach issues most DUI's in Hampton Roads, but why?
Virginia Beach makes about 5% of the total population in the state, but in 2019 they accounted for more than 9% of the DUI convictions statewide and 8% of DUI cases in 2020 and 2021.
U-haul crash knocks out power for 4,000 people in Portsmouth: Dominion Energy
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More than 4,000 people were without power Thursday night, according to a spokeswoman with Dominion Energy. The Portsmouth Police Dept. tweeted about the outage, saying the traffic lights on Frederick Boulevard and Scott Street were also out. PPD said the outage is due to an accident...
Police: Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning. According to a tweet sent out by a police spokesperson, they received a call about this incident at around 10:15 a.m, reporting a shooting in the area of Randolph St. and Atlanta Ave. That's in the Prentis Park area of the city.
Newport News police search for missing woman with medical condition
According to police, 33-year-old Mickayla Martin was last seen in the early morning hours near Mortar Loop. Police say she is considered endangered because of a medical condition.
