SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO