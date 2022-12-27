Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
Shooting injures 1 in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital […]
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County schools switches to remote learning due to water issues, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools are switching to remote learning due to ongoing water issues in Asheville, according to Buncombe County officials. Officials say that due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting their school buildings, BCS will switch to remote learning for students starting on Jan. 2.
FOX Carolina
Asheville water director gives update on outage
Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation, supply chain disruptions. Updated: 54 minutes ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The...
WLOS.com
Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WLOS.com
Map shows how widespread Asheville water outages are
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outages that began Saturday have left nearly 39,000 customers scrambling to find water to drink, bathe and even flush toilets. According to the city, there were two impact zones -- one to the south and another to the west. The largest area (in pink) was...
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
WLOS.com
Early morning shooting in Asheville leaves one injured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Asheville, leaving one person injured. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting.
WLOS.com
'We have faith, and we have beer,' AVL brewpub loses $3,000 daily to water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every day they are forced to stay closed, Asheville’s bar and restaurant industry takes a major financial hit. Barry Bialik, owner of Thirsty Monk in Biltmore Park Town Square, said the business has been closed since Tuesday. And each day it is not in operation, it's losing about $3,000, Bialik said.
WLOS.com
Asheville leaders fall short of water restoration goal as outage nears 1-week mark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville leaders issued a disappointing update Friday regarding widespread water outages. David Melton, director of water resources, announced the city fell short of its previous restoration estimate. “Unfortunately, we will not be able to make the goal of having full water service by the end...
WLOS.com
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
WLOS.com
'Help bridge that gap:' Asheville fire, city departments deliver water supplies
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department and other city departments are distributing water to people unable to purchase water as widespread outages continue. The distribution work is happening as water crews work around the clock to restore outages. News 13 watched as crews worked for hours Thursday at the intersection of Sweeten Creek and Caribou roads.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County Schools announce remote learning day due to water outages
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools announced that Monday will be a remote learning day due to the water outages in Western North Carolina. School officials said the high number of boil water advisories and water outages are affecting the school buildings in the area. They also...
WLOS.com
Water service restored to majority of Mills River, Arden, Asheville officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: On Friday, News 13 continued to receive calls from customers saying that, despite the city report, their water had not returned at all. Our newsroom has received countless calls from Royal Pines, Sweeten Creek, the Reynolds area and more surrounding South Asheville areas. ____________
WLOS.com
Hearts with Hands helps more than 300 people amid Asheville water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hearts with Hands gave out bottles and jugs of water at its Warren Wilson Road location on Thursday, Dec. 29, to help folks dealing with water outages around Asheville. In just two days, the nonprofit says it has provided water for over 300 people. Leaders...
WLOS.com
Asheville left residents in 'unsafe and alarming situation,' one council member says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer on Friday stressed the urgency to repair the city’s water system, which has failed, in part, and left thousands of customers without for much of the week. But some Asheville residents have taken to social media to criticize the city's...
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Water resources crews have repaired and continue to work on water line breaks following water outages in Buncombe County. Officials said crews have been working around the clock since Saturday to identify and repair broken lines in the public infrastructure. The Asheville Airport said portable toilets are to be delivered Tuesday […]
FOX Carolina
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
biltmorebeacon.com
Wanda Greene, Former Buncombe County Manager, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
avlwatchdog.org
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
Comments / 1