What Was Your New Baby Named?
A major challenge for new parents is picking the name their child will bear for life. At St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, they’ve tallied the most popular names given in 2022, and for boys the honor is a tie between Oliver and Noah. That’s very familiar territory for Oliver, a name that’s been number one or tied since 2018 according to our records. For Girls, the most frequently given name was also a tie, between Rylee and, again, Olivia, a name that was number-1 last year.
Mild End to a Wild Month
While December weather will probably be remembered for its crippling effects on holiday plans in Sheboygan, there are other things that made this a wild month. It was a very cloudy month, with many not seeing the sun for two weeks at a time. It was also very windy, with that holiday storm in particular generating winds above 30 mph for days, and peaking over 50 mph several times. While temperatures have only been two-tenths of a degree above average – and with these past two days still to go – that average is the product of some pretty wild extremes. A record low of -9 was reached on December 23rd, while a record high of 55 was recorded by the National Weather Service yesterday…but you probably didn’t feel it since it occurred just before midnight. And as for snowfall…there wasn’t much, as most precipitation fell as rain. A record single-day total of .68 inches of rain fell on the 15th, helping to put Sheboygan’s monthly total just over a tenth of an inch above average water for the month.
Sheboygan Man Escapes House Fire Thursday Morning, But Loses Wife, Dog
A Sheboygan man was able to escape a fire in his home on Thursday morning, but was unable to locate his wife and dog who perished in the blaze. Sheboygan Fire Chief Eric Montellano reported receiving the 911 call from a passerby just after 7:30 a.m. reporting a porch fire at the home just south of Alabama Avenue on South 17th Street. As Battalion 18 responded, they could see heavy smoke from several blocks away and were advised, en route, that two occupants were in the home, and additional units were requested.
