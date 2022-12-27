Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
‘To Hell with It’: An Impeachment Republican Bids Washington Goodbye
Michigan’s Peter Meijer torches Trump, Democratic ‘cynicism’ and won’t rule out another run.
Debate clip resurfaces of Trump saying he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750
While Donald Trump’s tax returns have been an issue since he put himself forward as a potential Republican candidate in 2015, the issue was still front and centre when he stood for re-election in 2020.The release of his tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020 by the House Ways & Means Committee has shed new light on claims he made during that campaign, as a resurfaced video clip highlights.On 29 September of 2020, he faced off against Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.Moderator Chris Wallace, then of Fox News,...
Column: This is the last column about Donald Trump you'll get from me. (Maybe.)
A columnist takes stock: Fewer boneheaded errors than in previous years. And for the year to come, a pledge to write fewer columns about Trump.
The left’s 5 biggest unknowns for 2023
Progressives are leaving 2022 riding high. This year, liberals pushed President Biden to the left, passed legislation in line with their philosophy and expanded their united bargaining power in Congress. In Washington’s ever-changing expectations game, however, 2023 is sure to bring a fair amount of uncertainty to the Democratic Party’s left flank. While Biden has […]
Biden begins 2023 with a stronger hand to play and a growing inclination to play it
A reelection announcement is not yet finalized. But, should it come, it may be sooner than expected.
