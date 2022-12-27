ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Cooler weather lingers around Charlotte Tuesday; warm up on the way for New Year’s Eve weekend

By Jim Lytle
 4 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — As Christmas transitions to New Year’s Eve, highs will warm into the 60s!

Sunshine does give way to clouds and showers on New Year’s Eve but zero threat of winter precipitation!

Mayo bowl weather looks dry and warm Friday!

Maybe near 70 on New Year’s Day! Enjoy!

