Exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they can
Moscow’s exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they still can, before they are made scapegoats for the hardship caused by the war in Ukraine. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger you saw the government trying to redirect the anger and discontent of the masses towards the Jewish community,” Pinchas Goldschmidt told the Guardian. “We saw this in tsarist times and at the end of the Stalinist regime.”
Benedict Cumberbatch's family could face legal pressure to pay reparations over historical links to Barbados slave trade, report says
Barbados, in the Caribbean, may seek reparations from slave owners' descendants. Benedict Cumberbatch's family once owned 250 sugar plantation slaves.
Greta Thunberg Responds To Andrew Tate Arrest With Cheeky Pizza Recycling Dig
Greta Thunberg On Silly Dancing, Fast Fashion And The Meaning Of Hope Greta Thunberg On Silly Dancing, Fast Fashion And The Meaning Of Hope. Climate activist Greta Thunberg has reacted to the news that controversial social media personality Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania following their public ‘feud’ on Twitter.
Brazil's Bolsonaro lands in Florida, avoiding Lula handover
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro landed in Florida on Friday, after delivering a teary message to his supporters less than two days before his fierce leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to take office.
Greta Thunberg Claps Back at Andrew Tate on Twitter After He's Detained in Romania
Climate activist Greta Thunberg didn’t miss an opportunity to troll internet personality Andrew Tate. Following his recent arrest in Romania, Thunberg tweeted: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”. It may seem like a random response if you haven’t been following the back-and-forth...
The desperate road to Greece is a graveyard for migrants
This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Arabia“He wanted to emigrate to help us financially. He knocked on every door in Morocco, but still couldn’t find a job,” says the mother of a young man (HS) who lost his life trying to cross the border to Bosnia. “He found it difficult to accept me supporting the family while he was unemployed, so he sacrificed his life for us.“I don’t even know the circumstances in which he died. We could not even find his body. His Algerian companion phoned me to inform me of his death.”HS was 28 years...
Israeli Ambassador Resigns in Protest of New Netanyahu Government
Israeli ambassador to France Yael German announced on Thursday that she will quit office in an act of public defiance after the country’s new government swore in Benjamin Netanyahu, and with him, the nation’s most far-right leadership in history. Netanyahu was ousted from office in 2021 as he battled a trial over bribery, fraud and breach of trust but was re-elected prime minister this year. “Sadly,” German wrote in a letter to Netanyahu, “the government you established and lead includes representatives of parties whose extreme positions are expressed in its guidelines, in its policies, and in statements on legislation — illegitimate legislation in my eyes — it intends to pass.” German began her political career in the left-leaning Meretz Party and has been an ally of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Accusing the new government of having anti-democratic values and defying the county’s Declaration of Independence, German added that she cannot “lie to myself and continue to represent policies that are so radically different from what I believe in.”מכתב ההתפטרות מתפקידי כשגרירת ישראל בצרפת. מכתב ששלחתי לרוה"מ לפני כשעה. pic.twitter.com/O793ezBCKr— יעל גרמן Yael German (@GermanYael1) December 29, 2022 Read it at Times of Israel
Barring Door to Zionists=Barring Door to Jews
An important step forward in the battle against antisemitism was taken recently by the U.S. Department of Education, which has the potential to improve the antisemitic atmosphere now tainting many U.S. college and university campuses. The DoE’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) has officially recognized that differential treatment of people because they adhere to the Jewish commitment to Zionism violates the Jews’ civil rights and constitutes illegal antisemitism.
Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil for the US ahead of Lula's inauguration
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States on Friday, according to CNN Brasil, two days before the inauguration of his successor, President-elect Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva.
What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?
Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
Dunblane concern over shooting events at Commonwealth Games
Scottish ministers were concerned over whether shooting events at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow would be controversial due to sensitivities around the Dunblane shooting. Cabinet papers published by National Records of Scotland reveal a discussion among Jack McConnell's ministers. Thomas Hamilton killed 16 pupils and a teacher at Dunblane...
What could 2023 hold for Scottish politics?
2022 could scarcely have been a more dramatic or eventful year in politics - featuring three prime ministers, a Supreme Court showdown over independence and industrial unrest amid a cost of living crisis. But with no elections or indeed referendums marked on the calendar for 2023, are we in for...
Migrants from northern Africa make dangerous trek through Spain’s Canary Islands
Senegalese teenager Mohammed Mandijj had already been on the road for nearly a year before setting sail from from Western Sahara to Spain several months ago. He was one of 47 passsengers on a boat that night. Although he said that he feared for his life, he put his fate in God’s hands.
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
Ex-Pope Benedict's failing health presents difficult decisions for Vatican
The Catholic Church has strict protocols in place following the death of its leader, but as ex-Pope Benedict's health wanes it is unclear whether those same protocols will apply to a retired pope, known as Emeritus. When Benedict XVI resigned in 2013 citing old age, he became the first pope...
Nazi Germany Used Honorary Consuls to Advance Agenda Globally, Records Show
A ProPublica-ICIJ investigation into shadow diplomats identified about 20 honorary consuls suspected of supporting the Third Reich through espionage and other activities.
Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner
When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
RJC Says Congressman-Elect Not Invited to Future Events for Lies about Jewish Heritage
George Santos, due to be sworn in as a congressman on Jan. 3, is no longer welcome at Republican Jewish Coalition events. “We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos,” RJC CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement on Tuesday. “He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.”
Bolsonaro leaves Brazil with two days left on his mandate
Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, left the country Friday, two days before his successor's inauguration and shortly after bidding his followers a tearful farewell. Bolsonaro is technically president for two more days.
Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course
As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
