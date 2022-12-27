A Sheboygan man was able to escape a fire in his home on Thursday morning, but was unable to locate his wife and dog who perished in the blaze. Sheboygan Fire Chief Eric Montellano reported receiving the 911 call from a passerby just after 7:30 a.m. reporting a porch fire at the home just south of Alabama Avenue on South 17th Street. As Battalion 18 responded, they could see heavy smoke from several blocks away and were advised, en route, that two occupants were in the home, and additional units were requested.

