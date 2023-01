By Buck Ringgold

Hahnville basketball player Cameron Lumar was the top scorer for his team in a win earlier this month.

On Dec. 13, Lumar - a senior point guard - scored a team-high 18 points as the Tigers recorded a 71-57 win against Lutcher.

For his efforts, Lumar was voted the SBLive Louisiana Athlete of the Week covering Dec. 12-18.