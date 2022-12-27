East Orange teacher honored with national teaching award

Theresa Maughan honored with Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence 01:54

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- One New Jersey school district consistently ranks as one of the top districts in the country year after year.

CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado sat down with one teacher who has been recognized for her hard work and accomplishments as a history class teacher within the East Orange School District for 35 years.

Theresa Maughan was named New Jersey's 2022 State Teacher of the Year, and now she is receiving one of education's highest national honors, the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence.

Maughan has been starting her day to the sound of the bell for more than 40 years, and 35 of those have been spent within the East Orange School District.

"I've probably taught well over 3,500 East Orange students in total. I'm approaching 4,000 students in my career," she said.

She currently teaches 10th grade history at East Orange STEM Academy.

"Ms. Maughan has been the epitome of what education and teaching looks like on a daily, consistent basis," Principal Vincent Stallings said.

"I couldn't think of a better person to receive this award. She is an exemplary and phenomenal educator," said Shay Richardson, social studies supervisor for the East Orange School District.

Maughan recently received the Horace Mann Award, one of public education's top honors.

"It helps people to see urban school districts have great things that are happening within," she said.

The award recognizes teachers for their leadership inside and outside the classroom, a quality Maughan shares she holds close to her heart.

"I am blessed that teaching is my passion work ... Receiving this recognition at this point in my life, I think it's just confirmed the idea that I try to get better each year," she said.

Maughan was born in Belize. Shortly after her family immigrated to Jersey City and when they faced deportation, it was her sixth grade teacher who stepped in, helping them with the naturalization process and preventing their deportation. Since then, she says she knew what she wanted to do with her life: teach.

"I hope to inspire my children not to defer their dreams, that you keep pursuing it and you do it for the love of what you're doing," Maughan said.

"She is an exemplary educator, but not only is she this for the scholars, but with her ability to share with her colleagues and build them up is what makes her all the more greater," Richardson said.

Maughan says she hopes her success story inspires none other than her students.

"Each one of them has really contributed to making me the person I am today," she said.