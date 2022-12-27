ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

Pilot injured after plane crashes near runway at Franklin airport

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A local pilot was injured after his plane crashed at Franklin Municipal Airport on Monday evening.

According to Virginia State Police, deputies were sent to the scene of the crash around 8:50 p.m. Monday at the airport.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the Cessna 177 Cardinal single-engine plane crashed as it was approaching the runway. The pilot, a Newport News resident, was the sole occupant of the plane at the time of the crash.

He sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

State police say the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was also called to the scene. No further information has been released.

