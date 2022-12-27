Read full article on original website
Penn State’s Terry Smith pleased with the Lions’ 2023 recruiting haul on defense
Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class features a pair of elite offensive line talents in Wyomissing’s J’ven Williams and Virginia’s Alex Birchmeier. And Terry Smith, the Lions’ cornerbacks coach, is also pleased with what the program was able to accomplish on the defensive side.
Penn State QB Drew Allar reflects on his ‘surreal’ freshman season, handling expectations
PASADENA, Calif. — Under cover of drizzling rain, Penn State’s players filed off buses toward a tent steps from the Rose Bowl. For the veterans, this was just another press junket, something they’ve done countless times. But for the freshmen, this was the first time they were speaking to media members since their arrival.
‘We wanted to make a statement’: Trace McSorley, Penn State stars remember Rose Bowl, 2016 season
Trace McSorley can still remember the hair-raising sensation of fulfilling a childhood dream on the eve of a classic. McSorley walked into the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2017, a day before taking the field against USC. He saw the iconic facade. He emerged from the tunnel that so many legends have passed through. Penn State’s quarterback, in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, stepped on the grass, looked around and took it all in.
Penn State true freshmen notes: Nick Singleton on his Auburn effort, Abdul Carter’s training regimen, more
LOS ANGELES – Nick Singleton’s speed produced a number of memorable moments during Penn State’s regular season. But his effort against Auburn on the road gained him national attention.
Penn State’s Kalen King on the potential of freshman corner Cam Miller: ‘He’s always locked in’
LOS ANGELES – Penn State last played a football game on the final Saturday of November. The Nittany Lions thumped Michigan State 35-16 at Beaver Stadium to capture the Land Grant in their regular-season finale.
From the Michigan debacle to the Rose Bowl, how a ‘hard talk’ shaped Penn State’s season
LOS ANGELES — Manny Diaz fielded a lot of questions on Friday morning. After all, there was plenty to cover ahead of Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. But one question in particular — one that brought Diaz back to October 15, to the darkest day of the Nittany Lions’ season — elicited a thoughtful response.
Penn State continues Rose Bowl preparations, practice in rainy Southern California
Whoever said it never rains in Southern California? Certainly not Penn State head coach James Franklin. Franklin and his team continued preparations for the Rose Bowl matchup with Utah Friday afternoon in a steady rain at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., just outside of Los Angeles. Defensive...
Penn State’s 4 keys: The Nittany Lions’ path to a Rose Bowl win over Utah
Penn State started the season with five victories and closed with four wins in November. James Franklin’s 10-2 team is making its first Rose Bowl appearance since 2016, when the Lions dropped a 52-49 thriller to USC. Utah has won six of its last seven contests and the Utes...
Penn State’s Abdul Carter reflects on his 2022 breakout: ‘I think I exceeded my expectations a little bit’
LOS ANGELES – The college football stage never seemed too big for Penn State true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter. So he should he right at home playing at one of the sport’s iconic venues on Monday.
Penn State enjoys Rose Bowl tradition, the Lawry’s Beef Bowl
The Penn State football team was treated to a Rose Bowl tradition Friday evening, the Lawry’s ‘Beef Bowl’ in Beverly Hills, Ca. The event is billed as college football’s longest pre-bowl game tradition, started in 1956 by Lawry’s president Richard N. Frank. Both teams are treated to a full prime rib dinner, the signature dish of the restaurant.
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
If CFP was always 12 teams, how many would PSU have been in? Here’s who, where Lions would’ve played | Jones
As College Football Playoff semifinal day dawns, I can’t help but look ahead just two years to the impending 12-team version beginning in 2024. It’s going to affect the entire sport in ways I don’t believe any of us can imagine at the moment. I do think...
‘A dream come true’: Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley’s journey from a JUCO walk-on to the Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES — Mitchell Tinsley’s journey to the Rose Bowl was improbable. The Penn State wide receiver knows that better than anyone. “I’m still trying to grasp it,” Tinsley said with a smile on Thursday at the Sheraton Grand in downtown LA. “It’s definitely surreal.”
Little League suffers set back in suit over ouster of 2 teams from a 2021 regional tournament
WILLIAMSPORT-Little League has suffered a setback in its attempt to end the lawsuit over the COVID-19 disqualification of two teams from the 2021 Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt Wednesday allowed the Needville, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, teams to proceed with discovery. He concluded...
Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles
West Perry led a group of three Mid-Penn Conference teams to finish in the top 10 in the team race at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School, which rolled to a conclusion Friday evening. The Mustangs, who won the team title last season, finished third behind South Carroll (Md.) and Warrior Run.
Perry County cheer teams qualify for districts, states
Perry County is the place for spirit, and this year’s district championships proved just that. Greenwood, Newport and Susquenita cheer teams all qualified for 2A small varsity cheerleading districts. For veterans Greenwood and Newport, this was normal, but the Blackhawks had a different story since it was the first...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
Man arrested for burning woman with torch lighter, false imprisonment, police say
Shippensburg police have arrested a man they say held a woman against her will and burned her with a butane torch lighter on Wednesday. Dion Magaro was found on the first block of East Burd Street in the borough when he was taken into custody at around noon on Wednesday.
