Trace McSorley can still remember the hair-raising sensation of fulfilling a childhood dream on the eve of a classic. McSorley walked into the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2017, a day before taking the field against USC. He saw the iconic facade. He emerged from the tunnel that so many legends have passed through. Penn State’s quarterback, in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, stepped on the grass, looked around and took it all in.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO