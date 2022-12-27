ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

‘We wanted to make a statement’: Trace McSorley, Penn State stars remember Rose Bowl, 2016 season

Trace McSorley can still remember the hair-raising sensation of fulfilling a childhood dream on the eve of a classic. McSorley walked into the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2017, a day before taking the field against USC. He saw the iconic facade. He emerged from the tunnel that so many legends have passed through. Penn State’s quarterback, in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, stepped on the grass, looked around and took it all in.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State enjoys Rose Bowl tradition, the Lawry’s Beef Bowl

The Penn State football team was treated to a Rose Bowl tradition Friday evening, the Lawry’s ‘Beef Bowl’ in Beverly Hills, Ca. The event is billed as college football’s longest pre-bowl game tradition, started in 1956 by Lawry’s president Richard N. Frank. Both teams are treated to a full prime rib dinner, the signature dish of the restaurant.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Trinity’s Will Detar, Ship’s Dom Frontino, Northern’s Cole Bartram and Chambersburg’s Zach Evans win Trojan Wars titles

West Perry led a group of three Mid-Penn Conference teams to finish in the top 10 in the team race at the Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg High School, which rolled to a conclusion Friday evening. The Mustangs, who won the team title last season, finished third behind South Carroll (Md.) and Warrior Run.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County cheer teams qualify for districts, states

Perry County is the place for spirit, and this year’s district championships proved just that. Greenwood, Newport and Susquenita cheer teams all qualified for 2A small varsity cheerleading districts. For veterans Greenwood and Newport, this was normal, but the Blackhawks had a different story since it was the first...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/31/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 31. Debra Ann Howell, 70, of New Bloomfield passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UPMC West Shore. She was born May 12, 1952, in Harrisburg to the late Angelo and Helen (Bortner) Antonicelli. She loved to spend time with animals...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy