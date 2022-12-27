The start of the new year brings into effect numerous new laws and regulations. While some are relatively obscure, others will be felt by many Coloradans. On Jan. 1, the statewide hourly minimum wage will increase by $1.09, to $13.65 for regular employees and $10.63 for tipped employees. In Denver, the only city to set its own minimum wage, the regular rate will increase to $17.29 an hour.

