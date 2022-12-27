Read full article on original website
Top stories of Southern Colorado in 2022
This year was full of challenges for southern Colorado. Neighbors got creative when grocery prices soared amid high inflation, abortion access was tested in Pueblo and Colorado Springs became the scene of a mass shooting at a local LGBTQ club. 2022 was also filled with uplifting stories throughout the region.
Disposable bag fees, higher minimum wage and cage-free eggs: Colorado laws going into effect for 2023
The start of the new year brings into effect numerous new laws and regulations. While some are relatively obscure, others will be felt by many Coloradans. On Jan. 1, the statewide hourly minimum wage will increase by $1.09, to $13.65 for regular employees and $10.63 for tipped employees. In Denver, the only city to set its own minimum wage, the regular rate will increase to $17.29 an hour.
Where to recycle Christmas trees around Colorado
Setting up a Christmas tree and decorations is one big, holiday-sized task. Taking them down when the festivities are over is another one altogether. And finding a place to dispose of them while being environmentally friendly can feel daunting. But, fear not, there are several options around Colorado to take...
