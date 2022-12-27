Read full article on original website
Related
TIMELINE: Knox County 2022 fatal shootings
WATE 6 compiled a list of stories that were reported in the 2022 fatal shootings in Knox County.
wvlt.tv
Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant on Friday was stopped by employees inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators were on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where the owner and an employee...
KCSO: Investigation underway for attempted robbery on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery at the Rice King Restaurant on Kingston Pike, according to KCSO. The suspect has been transported for medical care and the victim is transporting himself to the hospital. Many customers within the restaurant...
Toddler dies in ‘accidental shooting’ at Claiborne County home, father arrested
A man was charged after a toddler died in an accidental shooting in Claiborne County Wednesday morning, according to Claiborne County Bob Brooks.
'He was loved by so many' || Family remembers 3-year-old killed after accidental shooting in Claiborne Co.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday. He said that Drake Adams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
wvlt.tv
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
District Attorney’s Office revokes bond of suspect in Rural King shooting
The suspect in the Rural King shooting bond has been revoked Wednesday morning, according to the District Attorney's Office.
wvlt.tv
Bond set for Halls Rural King shooting suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith.
WBIR
One year since Planned Parenthood arson
Authorities said Mark Reno of Jefferson City set the fire last New Year's Eve. They also said that Reno was allegedly involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
THP: Hazmat incident causes traffic delays on I-40 East in Jefferson County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A hazmat incident shut down I-40 East for three hours in Jefferson County and caused major traffic congestion in Dandridge on Friday morning, according to the Tennesee Highway Patrol. All lanes reopened on I-40 East as of 1 p.m. and there is no danger to the...
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Puppies thrown over bridge on Christmas, TN animal shelter says
The public can now see Stevie, the baby chimp, in action at Zoo Knoxville. Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?. 18-year-old Larry McBee has been accused of fatally shooting a Rural King employee. “He was the heart of the family” | Claiborne Co toddler dies in...
KFD: Car catches fire after crashing into West Knoxville home, no injuries reported
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received calls about a car that drove into a house in West Knoxville Thursday afternoon. They said that the car caused minor damage to the home at first. However, they said while the Knoxville Police Department was making a report about the crash, the car caught fire. The flames then spread into the house, according to a release from KFD.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County Rural Fire Service, Sheriff’s Office respond to fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A home on Magnolia Lane, just off Davis Chapel Road, caught fire not long after 8:30am Wednesday. Firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service and an official with LUB responded soon followed by deputies with the Sheriff’s Office. It was not such when...
THP: One dead, one injured after crash near Goose Creek Road in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person died and another was injured after a crash on State Route 25/70 in Jefferson County on Dec. 23, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Around 11:14 a.m., a tanker truck was driving west on State Route 25/70 near Goose Creek...
thebig1063.com
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
WKYT 27
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
thebig1063.com
Middlesboro Police Chief Orr retiring, Holder named interim Chief
Mayor Rick Nelson is announcing the retirement of Middlesboro Police Chief Michael Orr at the end of 2022. Mr. Orr served the Middlesboro Police Department for 20 years before retiring. He was later rehired by Mayor Rick Nelson in March of 2019 serving Middlesboro before taking the position of chief on July 27, 2020.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0