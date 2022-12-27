ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

WBIR

'He was loved by so many' || Family remembers 3-year-old killed after accidental shooting in Claiborne Co.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday. He said that Drake Adams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Bond set for Halls Rural King shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD: Car catches fire after crashing into West Knoxville home, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received calls about a car that drove into a house in West Knoxville Thursday afternoon. They said that the car caused minor damage to the home at first. However, they said while the Knoxville Police Department was making a report about the crash, the car caught fire. The flames then spread into the house, according to a release from KFD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebig1063.com

KSP: Harlan County missing woman

From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
SOMERSET, KY
thebig1063.com

Middlesboro Police Chief Orr retiring, Holder named interim Chief

Mayor Rick Nelson is announcing the retirement of Middlesboro Police Chief Michael Orr at the end of 2022. Mr. Orr served the Middlesboro Police Department for 20 years before retiring. He was later rehired by Mayor Rick Nelson in March of 2019 serving Middlesboro before taking the position of chief on July 27, 2020.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WBIR

WBIR

