KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received calls about a car that drove into a house in West Knoxville Thursday afternoon. They said that the car caused minor damage to the home at first. However, they said while the Knoxville Police Department was making a report about the crash, the car caught fire. The flames then spread into the house, according to a release from KFD.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO