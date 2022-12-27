Report: Newcastle Interested In Signing Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho

Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jorginho has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks, and a Premier League club are set to offer him a chance to stay in the league. Newcastle have interest in the player.

The Chelsea midfielder's contract runs out in June and he will be available on a free transfer, and he can negotiate with other clubs in January.

Chelsea at the moment are resigned to the fact they could lose Jorginho.

Newcastle are interested in signing Jorginho from Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Mail Sport, Newcastle have made Jorginho a prime target for the January transfer window. They do not want to wait to get him on a free in June.

Any club that wants Jorginho in January will have to pay a small fee to Chelsea due to the fact he is still under contract until June.

Waiting until June to sign Jorginho could allow other clubs to swoop in and take him from under the nose of Newcastle. It seems Eddie Howe's side are confident they don't want to allow that to happen.

Chelsea and Jorginho are still miles apart when it comes to an agreement on a new deal. One side are unwilling to lower their demands. Chelsea are also expected to lose N'Golo Kante in either January or June.

A chance for Jorginho to stay in the league could be enticing to him, and joining a project like the one Newcastle are building could be a massive factor.

Read More Chelsea Stories: