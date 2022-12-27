ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!

Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning

Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
Grand Rapids, MI
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

