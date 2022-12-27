Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Weather Getting Warmer. Will I Still be Able to Ski?
The ability to make snow coupled with the big "blizzard of 2022" this past weekend was a joy to Cannonsburg Ski Area owners and operators along with West Michigan Ski fans. Yes, plenty of snow and plenty of fun. But, as we all know to well, the weather in Michigan...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
A Blizzard Last Weekend — Rain and Possibly 50° This Weekend!
Are you ready for yet another weather rollercoaster ride? It seems like this year we go from one extreme to the other in about a week's time. Last weekend, we were all hunkered down at home, cancelling our Christmas travels, because of a lot of snow, cold temperatures, and the winter blizzard named "Elliott" by the Weather Channel.
Grand Rapids Film Producer Heads To Sundance Festival For The Third Time-
The city of Grand Rapids breeds greatness. It is just a fact!. A Grand Rapids film producer is heading back to Sundance Film Festival with a movie that was made right here in Michigan!. The best part is this will be his third time back at the legendary indie movie...
Another Grand Rapids Blast From the Past, Kale’s Korner Bar!
Here's to another Grand Rapids "Blast from the Past," Kale's Korner, a mainstay of Bridge Street for over 40-years. Kale's Korner Bar was a little bar that anyone could stop in to for a friendly visit and a drink. You would always meet friends, or, make new ones. Order a...
Experience The Biggest Light Display in West Michigan Even After Christmas Day
The feeling of Christmas is not simply for one day only. You can (and should) experience it for a few days longer if you want to. The best way to do that is to find Christmas experiences that last until the New Year. According to My Michigan Beach,. "this is...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
What West Michigan City Has The World’s Largest Singing Christmas Tree?
It's nearly 70 feet tall and has the voice of over 240 angels. (Okay, maybe not angels, but school kids) The Singing Christmas Tree Is A Tradition At Mona Shores High School In Muskegon. The sixty-seven foot "tree" is constructed every year at the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon as...
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
