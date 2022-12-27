Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Jerry Bruce, 82 of Aurelia
Memorial services for Jerry L. Bruce, 82, of Aurelia will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Aurelia, with Pastor Linda Morris officiating. Inurnment will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, with...
stormlakeradio.com
Rusty Mauer, age 56 of Lake View
Services are pending for Rusty Mauer, age 56 of Lake View, IA, with Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Lake View. Rusty passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Fire Dept New Online Program
The Storm Lake Fire Department has launched a new online tool to help keep citizens safe...called Community Connect Program. Area residents can log on to www.communityconnect.io/info/ia-stormlake and create a free account. From there, you'll be able to fill out contact information, including your home address. This way, it will be easier for the Fire Department to assist you as quickly as possible in case of an emergency.
stormlakeradio.com
BV County Milder Temps for New Years
The Storm Lake area saw a trace (about 200ths of an inch) of precipitation last night. Good news is that across the state, heading into the new year, days are supposed to be mild. Conditions tomorrow around Iowa are partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid to upper 30s....
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake High School ASCEND Program
The Storm Lake Community School District Board of Education Meeting was held last night. A big topic that was discussed was the ASCEND Program, which focuses on competency learning. Storm Lake HS Principal Matt Doebel gave a background of how the system works. Doebel explained that the workload looks a...
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Christmas Trees Disposal
The Storm Lake area is collecting those Christmas Trees. Residents of the area can drop off their in the north area of the parking lot at the Discovery Center (intersection of Highway 110/Abner Bell Road/West 5th) at no charge for disposal now through January 15th. Trees should be free of stands, ornaments and tree bags. No artificial tress will be accepted.
Comments / 0